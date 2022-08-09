Bears unveil tough nonconference schedule

High profile matchups against Gonzaga, Arkansas, Virginia and either UCLA or Illinois highlight the Baylor men's basketball nonconference schedule that was released Tuesday.

The Baylor-Gonzaga game on Dec. 2 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., is a rematch of the 2021 national title game, which the Bears won 86-70. The matchup between the Bears and the Bulldogs features the only two teams ranked No. 1 nationally in each of the last three seasons.

The Bears will hit the road for the first time as a part of the Continental Tire Main Event, which will be held Nov. 18-20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Bears will play 2019 national champion Virginia on Nov. 18 before facing Illinois or UCLA in the second game on Nov. 20.

Baylor plays Arkansas on Jan. 28 at the Ferrell Center as part of the SEC/Big Challenge.

The Bears will open the season with three home games, beginning with Mississippi Valley State at 11 a.m. on Nov. 7, followed by Norfolk State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 and Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14. Baylor beat Norfolk State, 85-49, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

After playing in Las Vegas, Baylor returns home to play McNeese State at 3 p.m. on Nov. 23. Baylor will quickly hit the road again to play Marquette in Milwaukee on Nov. 29.

The Bears host Tarleton State on Dec. 6, Alcorn State on Dec. 20, and Nicholls State on Dec. 28 with all three games starting at 7 p.m. Baylor will face Washington State at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.

The Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.