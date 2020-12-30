Bears usher out 2020 with blowout

While COVID-19 made 2020 a terrible year on most fronts, Scott Drew’s basketball team can’t complain about its success.
With MaCio Teague scoring 18 points and Jared Butler hitting 17, No. 2 Baylor ushered out the year in impressive fashion with a 105-76 thrashing of Alcorn State in a Wednesday matinee at the Ferrell Center.
Shooting 54 percent against the winless Braves (0-5), the Bears improved to 8-0 this season heading into the first game of 2021 at noon Saturday against Iowa State in Ames.
Combined with their 16-3 record during 2020 last winter before COVID-19 wiped out the postseason, the Bears finished 24-3 this year.
Playing their second game in less than 24 hours following Tuesday’s 93-56 wipeout of Central Arkansas, the Bears showed no signs of fatigue.
“You schedule two in hopes that you definitely get one in,” Drew said. “We were blessed to play two games, and it allowed us to try some things we use in conference, and be able to do that against people besides ourselves. We were able to give some guys some playing experience, and all of that stuff bodes well and helps you down the line because you never know when your number’s going to be called.”
Besides Teague and Butler, four other Baylor players scored in double figures as Matthew Mayer scored 14 while Davion Mitchell and freshmen Zach Loveday and Jordan Turner scored 10 apiece in the second half.
Coming off the bench, it was the first double-figure performances for both Loveday and Turner. Loveday hit all four of his field goal attempts and both free throws while Turner knocked down three 3-pointers.
“It think it’s vital,” Loveday said. “Even though it may seem like it’s kind of pointless, the coaches hold us to that expectation to perform regardless of who we’re playing, how much we’re up by, how much time is left.”
After collecting a career-high 12 assists against Central Arkansas, Mitchell amassed 10 against Alcorn State. Once again, Baylor’s offensive efficiency was tremendous as the Bears collected 23 assists with just 12 turnovers.
All 11 scholarship players scored who entered the game as the Bears amassed 100 points for the third time this season. While Baylor likely won’t use so many players in Big 12 games, Drew likes the security of knowing he can count on everybody.
“It’s a luxury to know if one or two guys are out with COVID or injury that you have some experienced players now because they have gotten games under their belt and they’ve had opportunities to show what they can do,” Drew said. “That just feeds into your confidence to put them back in there.”
The Bears were hot from the start as Teague buried a pair of 3-pointers in the early minutes. Alcorn State came out hitting its shots to pull into a 12-12 tie before the Bears went on a 17-2 run to open up a 29-14 lead midway through the first half.
Teague started the run with a pass to Adam Flagler for a layup before Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua rebounded a Teague miss for a slam. Mayer came off the bench to score on a spinning drive and Butler followed with a 3-pointer.
The Braves halted Baylor’s momentum briefly with Kobe Wilson’s layup, but Mayer answered with a dunk before Tchatchoua and Butler scored in the paint to give the Bears a 15-point lead.
After Alcorn State’s Byron Joshua drove for a basket, Butler threw a perfect alley-oop pass that Mark Vital slammed home to open up a 31-16 lead with 8:15 left in the first half.
It hasn’t been unusual for the Bears to hit a flurry of 3-pointers during stretches of games, and it was no different against the Braves as Mitchell, Mayer and Butler went deep in succession to give the Bears a 40-18 lead.
For the rest of the first half, the Bears’ defense forced turnovers that led to Baylor transition baskets and free throws. Mitchell closed the first half with a long jumper at the buzzer to stretch the lead to 59-27.
Baylor rested Vital, who suffered a lower leg contusion before the Christmas break, in the second half. But most of the other Baylor starters didn’t play long either as the Bears extended their 30-point lead to 40. Loveday scored Baylor’s 100th point on a layup with 2:23 remaining.
Baylor already has a Big 12 win under its belt with its 100-69 blowout of Kansas State on Dec. 19 in Manhattan, but now Drew believes his team is ready for the long haul.
“I know our guys are definitely excited about Big 12 play,” Drew said. “All you’ve got to do is look at the Top 25, and you see about half the league in the top 12 in the country, so we know how good the Big 12 is. The experienced guys will tell you each and every night, it’s a grind, and it’s a war, and you’ve got to be ready. I know they’re excited for those challenges.”