Bears want to stack a few wins together before win-or-else Big 12 tourney

Going into the final Big 12 series of the season, Baylor faces no mystery about what it will take to get into the NCAA tournament. In some respects, this weekend’s series with No. 13 Oklahoma State doesn’t even matter.

Not in the NCAA sense, anyway. In order to make the Big Dance, the Bears have to win next week’s Big 12 tournament.

That’s the corner they’ve painted themselves into, after winning just one of their previous seven conference series, over last-place Kansas. They need that automatic berth that comes with winning the Big 12 tourney.

Nevertheless, they’d still like a few more wins along the way, too.

“I think you don’t want to look ahead. You want to take Oklahoma State,” said grad transfer pitcher Jake Jackson. “You don’t want to look at what everybody else is doing. We know what we’ve got to do to get in the tournament. We know what everybody else has to do to basically help us get in the Big 12 tournament.

“But obviously our goal is to win it in there. It’s the only way to get a regional berth, and this program deserves to be in a regional. We know what we have to do.”

Injuries have hamstrung Baylor’s efforts this season. Moreover, the Bears’ inexperienced bullpen has produced more shaky efforts than solid ones. Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said that left-hander Kobe Andrade, who has made a team-high nine starts this year, will be unavailable against the Cowboys (34-17, 13-8).

Fortunately for the Bears (25-24, 6-15), a pair of their veteran hurlers are coming off their best outings of the year. Jackson went seven innings in a 4-2 series-opening win over Kansas State last Friday, allowing one run while scattering six hits. He ended up picking up Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors in the process.

“I think it’s just a testament to the work and everything I’ve gone through to this point,” Jackson said. “There’s been a lot of ups, a lot of downs. I’m just embracing the fact that I’ve got to keep working, keep going about my business in the right way and trust God’s plan that he has the right intentions for me to be successful for this team and this program. Just do everything I can in my control to help us win.”

Blake Helton has endured his own bumps this year. But he also spun a gem against K-State on Sunday, as the fourth-year junior matched a career high with his seven inning of work and left the game with a 5-1 lead. Unfortunately for the Bears, the bullpen wasn’t able to lock it down, as K-State rallied for a series-clinching win with a six-run eighth.

That wasn’t the way Rodriguez and the coaches drew it up. But Coach Rod was still proud of Helton, who missed more than two months with complications from a back injury he suffered in a preseason car accident.

“That’s what we were hoping for most of the year, but obviously that didn’t happen,” Rodriguez said. “Being able to get that this past week was a great sign for us coming up here this weekend and hopefully for the Big 12 tournament.”

The visiting Cowboys should have a burr in their saddle after being swept by sixth-ranked Texas Tech in Stillwater last weekend. That dropped them into a tie for third in the Big 12 standings with Oklahoma. They need a sweep over Baylor and a bit of help to earn a share of the Big 12 title, but they’ve still got plenty of pop, both in their batting order and on the mound.

They’re led by potential Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and probable first-round pick Justin Campbell. The 6-foot-7 right-hander owns a 7-2 season record with a 3.39 ERA. And if you thought gas prices were high in Waco, they’re through the roof in Stillwater, because Campbell has used high-octane fastball fuel and some serious secondary stuff to strike out 118 batters, which ranks fifth nationally.

“He doesn’t fall into a lot of patterns,” Rodriguez said of OSU’s Campbell. “So, for us it’s going to be a matter of how quickly can we get him uncomfortable in a lot of different ways. Then forcing their defense to play defense. That’s one thing we’ll have to do is make him get uncomfortable, put the ball in play and make them have to do some things.”

Baylor needs one win over OSU to clinch a spot in next week’s eight-team Big 12 tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Bears lead Kansas (20-32, 4-17) by two games in the conference standings and also own the tiebreaker over the Jayhawks by virtue of winning the season series between the clubs. Kansas will close its regular season at Texas.

“We need to focus on the first game (against OSU),” Rodriguez said. “And then after that game, we get to the second game. If you’re looking five games down the line … we need to focus on the game at hand. So for us, first, we’ve got to make sure we’re in the (Big 12) tournament. But when we do get in, then we start focusing on that one team. And then, we deal with the next game the next day.”

Bear Facts

The pitching matchups for this final series are: Thursday — BU RHP Jake Jackson (4-4, 7.87) vs. OSU RHP Victor Mederos (3-3, 6.60); Friday — TBD for Baylor vs. OSU RHP Justin Campbell (7-2, 3.39); Saturday — BU RHP Blake Helton (0-1, 2.92) vs. OSU RHP Bryce Osmond (4-2, 4.75). … For all their struggles this year, the Bears have been strong at Baylor Ballpark, with a 19-10 home record. … Baylor has five wins over Top 25 foes this year in a league-high 16 matchups against ranked teams.

