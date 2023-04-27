The challenge doesn’t get easier for Mitch Thompson’s first-year squad.

Coming off a midweek bust against Tarleton State, Baylor baseball (15-26, 6-12) closes out its home conference slate against No. 18 West Virginia (30-11, 8-4), its third-straight ranked opponent in Big 12 play.

The Bears avoided a sweep by No. 14 Texas Tech, salvaging the finale in Lubbock in a Saturday doubleheader, but were caught sleeping in the midweek against the Texans. In an uncharacteristic midweek performance, Baylor struck out 16 times, putting up just six hits while the pitching staff gave up 12 to the visitors.

It was a frustrating experience following the excitement in Lubbock.

“Tuesday night, that was a frustrating loss in all assets of the game,” said junior outfielder Cole Tremain. “It was a tough loss and left a sour taste in a lot of our mouths, so I think we’re excited to get back out and have a fresh start on Friday.”

No weekend is easy in the Big 12, however. The sneaky conference-leading Mountaineers are ranked in every major college baseball poll for the second time this season and are “built to beat you in several different ways” according to Thompson.

They travel to Waco fresh off a home sweep of TCU and a 14-2 pounding of Penn State which saw a pair of grand slams from the conference’s leading hitter J.J. Wetherholt and WVU’s home run leader Grant Hussey.

“West Virginia’s a really athletic ballclub — up and down their lineup they can run,” Thompson said. “They probably have 50-55 home runs, almost 100 stolen bases, five guys with double-digit stolen bases, so they’re pressure, pressure, pressure. Bunt game, run game and they have one of the best hitters in college baseball in J.J. Wetherholt. They’re getting him back.

“Really, really good offensive ballclub and a team on the mound that attacks the zone.”

Baylor’s defense, which has picked up 53 errors on the season and is 34-of-102 in caught stolen bases versus stolen base attempts, will have a problem with the kleptomaniac Mountaineers. West Virginia is tied with TCU for first in the Big 12 with 91 bags and 12th nationally.

Across college baseball, the Big 12 boasts the top four Power 5 squads in the category with the 11 teams ahead of the Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs belonging to non-autonomous conferences.

Wetherholt, who’s making a case for Big 12 Player of the Year as the conference’s top hitter (.459 batting average, .784 slugging percentage and .520 on-base mark) is 28-of-32 in stolen bags. As Thompson noted, the top five hitters on WVU’s lineup have picked up double-digit steals which means the Bears will have to be careful of giving up free bases against a team hitting .303 with none of its starters hitting below .257.

“They’re just a tough team to defend,” Thompson noted. “They’re a really tough team to defend because they can bunt for hits, steal extra bases. You walk them, you turn it into a double, next guy hits the ball and all of a sudden you’re giving up runs so they’re explosive.”

While Baylor pitchers (6.96 team ERA; 8.15 ERA in Big 12 play) continue to pound the strike zone, sitting at fourth in the Big 12 with 385 strikeouts and posting double-digit performances in 18 games this season, they’ve also given up 219 walks, 107 of them in league play.

Although, inconsistency has plagued the Bears on the mound, they’ve found several bright spots out of the bullpen and most recently in a brilliant short notice start from junior lefty Cam Caley (0-4, 8.12 ERA).

The Woodlands native tossed a career-high 6.2 innings against the Red Raiders in BU’s sole win of the weekend, giving up just one earned run and zero walks and six strikeouts.

In his previous outing, Caley put on a 4.1-inning appearance out of the bullpen against Texas in which he gave up just two runs on two hits and fanned five, helping save arms for Baylor’s win the following day.

“The last couple of outings he’s thrown more strikes, he’s in the zone with his stuff,” Thompson said of Caley. “It was a pitcher’s day in Lubbock the other day. It was a good day to pitch. The wind was blowing down a little bit. But man, he filled it up and he filled it up with multiple pitches.

“The last couple of times up is more of what we were expecting to get out of him throughout the whole year.”

Caley began the season at the end of the starting rotation before making his way to the bullpen as fourth-year junior Will Rigney made his resurgence. It’s unconfirmed whether Caley will be making a start against WVU, although fifth-year senior Blake Helton will be taking the back seat for a second time this spring, reshuffling the rotation once more.

Sophomore righty Mason Marriott will have the ball in the Friday opener with Rigney taking the hill on Saturday, but the Sunday spot is still TBA.

“Well before, I’d just been going out there trying to throw too hard,” Caley said. “So, I’ve been having to settle down and stay within myself, making sure I’m not overthrowing. I’m focusing on one pitch at a time, throwing the ball where I’m supposed to and it’s been working out.”

The Baylor lineup will also look different as the Bears lost another of their top hitters to injury over the weekend, as third baseman Hunter Teplanszky (.341 avg) went out Friday night in his final at-bat of the game. The Bears have also been without Hunter Simmons (.309 avg) since the Texas series and Thompson noted both their statuses were day-to-day but that the hope was they returned soon.

“Losing the two Hunters last week was huge for us,” Thompson said. “We just don't have the depth in our lineup to continue to replace guys hitting in the top four spots in your lineup. …But other guys have opportunities and getting them in the game but it's a different club for the opponent to pitch to for sure. And so if we get those guys back, we’ll obviously be better. We're hopeful but we're not for sure yet.”

Offensively, the Bears will have as much of an obstacle as the pitchers with West Virginia’s hurlers sitting at second in the conference with a 4.31 ERA. The Mountaineers will roll out a one-two punch with junior lefty Ben Simmons on Friday and grad-transfer Blaine Traxel on Saturday. Freshman righty Robby Porco will close out the series on Sunday.

But even under pressure, Baylor’s offense has come up with late-inning drama. The Bears put pressure on their opponents with late-inning rallies that just fell short against both the Longhorns and the Raiders. In 16 of 41 games this season, the contests have been decided by two runs or less and 10 of Baylor’s 15 wins have been tied in the seventh inning or later.

“I think it says a lot,” said Tremain, who’s moved up in the lineup hitting .271 with three homers. “I think it says a lot about the belief that we have. I feel like a lot of times we're just never done. You've seen the ninth inning rallies that we've had that have really come with one out and sometimes two outs, so I think it says a lot about these guys.”

Baylor and West Virginia will hope to beat the impeding weather as the April showers continue in Central Texas, with first pitch Friday set for 6:30 p.m. Game two is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday and the Sunday finale will be an 11 a.m. start.

Bear facts

Baylor vs. West Virginia announced starters:

Friday: BU RHP Mason Marriott (1-5, 8.86 ERA) vs. WVU LHP Ben Hampton (4-1, 3.99 ERA)

Saturday: BU RHP Will Rigney (3-1, 3.80 ERA) vs. WVU RHP Blaine Traxel (5-3, 3.44 ERA)

Sunday: TBA vs. WVU RHP Robby Porco (4-1, 7.92 ERA)

Around the league

Oklahoma flipped a switch in the Red River Rivalry, sweeping Texas for the first time since 1998, on the road. The Sooners will look to continue their hot-streak against Kansas at home, while the Jayhawks are smarting from a sweep by Oklahoma State.

Despite the win over KU, the Cowboys dropped out of the D1Baseball Top 25, but remained ranked every other poll. They’ll take a break from Big 12 play but will challenge Big 10 powerhouse Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Kansas State returns to league play after taking two of three from UC Irvine and will host No. 14 Texas Tech. Meanwhile the Longhorns take the trip up to Fort Worth to face TCU. Both teams were knocked from the rankings after suffering sweeps, although UT holds on to a spot in the NCBWA poll.