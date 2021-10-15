Bears welcome No. 19 BYU to McLane

“I think for him to experience failure and to only grow from that, and to only have that strengthen him,” Aranda said. “I go to the Oklahoma State game, I think that we're getting a new and improved Gerry from there. And I think he will continue to make those strides. I think his mindset and where his connection with Shawn (Bell) and Jeff (Grimes) is at, he’s in a really good spot to do that.”

The Bears have produced a balanced attack all season as Abram Smith ranks second in the Big 12 with 597 yards rushing and eight touchdowns while Trestan Ebner has rushed for 401 yards.

The Cougars (5-1) are much like the Bears in that they also present a multi-faceted attack as dual-threat quarterback Jaren Hall has passed for 863 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 163 yards in four games. With his physical style of running, Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 637 yards and eight scores in six games.

Aranda expects the Cougars to be highly motivated after they committed four turnovers that led to a 26-17 loss to Boise State last weekend in Provo, Utah.