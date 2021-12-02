Bears' well-stocked gun cabinet shoots down Islanders, 3-0

As the ad on the back of the program confirms, Molten is the official volleyball of the 2021 NCAA volleyball tournament.
Unofficially — but accurately — Baylor is the team most likely to turn that official volleyball into Molten lava.
It wasn’t always easy, but Baylor’s sizzling stable of hitters eventually melted Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Yossiana Pressley, Lauren Harrison and Avery Skinner all turned in double-digit killing performances as the fifth-seeded Bears fended off the feisty Islanders, 25-22, 25-12, 26-24, in first-round NCAA tournament play on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears (21-5) move on to the second round to face Washington State (20-11) at 7 p.m. Friday, in what will likely be the seniors’ final Ferrell Center appearance.
Against the Southland Conference champion Islanders (19-10), Baylor didn’t play its best. But it certainly helps when you’ve got options upon options, as BU setter Hannah Sedwick knows all too well.
“It is challenging,” said Sedwick, when asked how she chooses who to set. “It is a blessing and a gift to have so many great hitters. Some games, it’s like everybody’s on, and it’s like, ‘Who do I set?’ Everyone is going to get the kill, and that’s awesome.
"But sometimes some people might be off, some people might be more on than others. That’s when I really have to dial it in and be like, ‘OK, who’s getting kills for us, how are we going to get points?’”
Getting points wasn’t really the problem for Baylor. It was preventing the Islanders from scoring that proved more difficult than expected. Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said he thought the Bears came out flat and was “discouraged” about how they started the match. He also acknowledged that the Bears must make major strides in their defensive play or else it could be a quick NCAA tournament exit.
“I thought we played flat and then thought we kind of corrected it in the second set,” McGuyre said. “They came back and kept battling on us, served tough. They’re a good team, hit .343 on us in that last set, moved the ball around. We sided out well and once we got it into our areas it gave us a chance to play. Our defense has to show up tomorrow.”
Corpus Christi coach Steve Greene noted that “we’ve got some weapons, too,” after the match, and certainly the Islanders kept the pressure on the Bears. They hung around throughout the first set and nearly pushed BU into a 1-0 hole after taking a 21-19 lead late, after they dug out a Pressley spike that sailed back over the net and dropped just inside the sideline for a point.
But Baylor stepped up, running off three straight points on a Marieke van der Mark smash, a successful Sedwick joust at the net and a Harrison putaway. The Bears eventually claimed the set win when the Islanders hit long of the backline on an attack.
In the second set, Baylor started to floor the accelerator with more speed and efficiency. After hitting just .170 in the opening set, they finished points off with a flourish in a second to the tune of a .429 percentage. Van der Mark brought her trademark bouncing-off-the-roof energy, drilling four kills in the Bears’ first eight points. For the match, the senior pounded seven kills in 12 swings.
“That’s who Marieke is, hit .583 with no errors for us, with some clutch kills,” McGuyre said.
Van der Mark has traditionally played well in the NCAA tournament, and said it’s her favorite time of year.
“Not a lot of teams get to do this,” she said, a wide smile creasing her face. “Then getting to do it at home is just such a blessing. We just get to be in our own space and a space that we know. It’s awesome. It’s our last year, the last year for a lot of us, so it’s just so awesome that we get to do this, get to play.”
Corpus Christi refused to go quietly. Behind Kyndal Payne’s team-high 12 kills, the Islanders continued to fight and keep BU’s defenders scrambling. Sedwick nearly went into the crowd three different times to keep rallies alive, and as usual libero Shanel Bramschreiber provided steady passing from the back row. She finished with 17 digs, including a one-hand punch that eventually resulted in a Skinner kill.
“Shanel was huge, defense, led us in digs,” McGuyre said. “She was really the first general to bring the energy back to us. We had some other athletes playing flat. I think she got the energy going and really helped get us to the level we needed to be at. ... MVP for me, keeping us dialed in for this match.”
Corpus Christi nearly gave the fans an extra 30 minutes of volleyball. The Islanders pushed Baylor to the limit in the third set, fighting from a 23-21 deficit to go reach set point at 24-23 following a BU mishit. Then Van der Mark smoked a clutch score-tying kill, and two points later Preslie Anderson thumped down the clincher to send the Baylor fans home happy, sweep in hand.
“I think I told Hannah five times to set me the ball,” Van der Mark said. “I would have been mad if she wouldn’t, because I knew I would be able to put it down. I trust my teammates and trust that they would be able to as well, but I knew that I could as well. So it was a little selfish at that moment.”
Pressley tagged 16 kills on .244 hitting to top the Bears. Skinner picked up 11 kills and 14 digs while Harrison ripped 11 kills and had the best hitting percentage of that trio of former All-Americans at .320.
Washington State 3, Northern Colorado 0
Battle-tested from a formidable Pac-12 schedule, Washington State came ready to play. Behind 11 kills from Kalyah Williams, the Cougars dispatched Northern Colorado, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20, in the NCAA’s other first-round match at the Ferrell Center.
The Cougars (20-11) move on to Friday’s 7 p.m. second-round match against fifth-seeded and host Baylor.
Afterward, Northern Colorado middle blocker Lauren Strain said that her team hadn’t seen a team that matched the physicality of Washington State. The Cougars used that muscle to their advantage, hitting .325 for the match and outblocking the Bears, 9-1.
Argentina Ung banged nine kills for WSU and Katy Ryan contributed eight. For Northern Colorado (24-7), Kailey Jo Ince led the way with nine kills. NCU, champions of the Big Sky Tournament, was playing without its head coach Lyndsey Oates, who didn’t make the trip for an undisclosed reason.