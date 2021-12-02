Bears' well-stocked gun cabinet shoots down Islanders, 3-0

“Shanel was huge, defense, led us in digs,” McGuyre said. “She was really the first general to bring the energy back to us. We had some other athletes playing flat. I think she got the energy going and really helped get us to the level we needed to be at. ... MVP for me, keeping us dialed in for this match.”

Corpus Christi nearly gave the fans an extra 30 minutes of volleyball. The Islanders pushed Baylor to the limit in the third set, fighting from a 23-21 deficit to go reach set point at 24-23 following a BU mishit. Then Van der Mark smoked a clutch score-tying kill, and two points later Preslie Anderson thumped down the clincher to send the Baylor fans home happy, sweep in hand.

“I think I told Hannah five times to set me the ball,” Van der Mark said. “I would have been mad if she wouldn’t, because I knew I would be able to put it down. I trust my teammates and trust that they would be able to as well, but I knew that I could as well. So it was a little selfish at that moment.”

Pressley tagged 16 kills on .244 hitting to top the Bears. Skinner picked up 11 kills and 14 digs while Harrison ripped 11 kills and had the best hitting percentage of that trio of former All-Americans at .320.

Washington State 3, Northern Colorado 0