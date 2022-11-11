Bears, Wildcats cut from similar mold

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen went on the offensive earlier this week as he urged fans to come to McLane Stadium to support the Bears against No. 23 Kansas State.

Shapen was joined by many other Baylor voices expressing the need for the Bears to create a claustrophobic home-field advantage for the critical 6 p.m. Saturday night game.

“I just want to say, we need to have as many fans as we can get out to the game,” Shapen said. "It's going to be a night game, it’s going to be a big game, and we need everyone there. We're on a roll and we got to keep it going. So I'm excited to see everybody at the game.”

Baylor’s big push worked as McLane Stadium is expected to be packed.

The Bears hope to begin their final push to return to the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington after winning the title last season with a scintillating 21-16 win over Oklahoma State.

After pulling off road wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma the last two weeks, the Bears are excited to be at home the next two weeks. Baylor hosts No. 4 TCU on Nov. 19 before ending the regular season at Texas on Nov. 25.

“We had a tough couple of weeks going on the road and playing in some big environments and things like that,” Shapen said. “So it feels good just to be able to come home and play in another good environment at home. Night game obviously, so it's going to be fun.”

While the Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 with a 6-0 record, Baylor, Kansas State and Texas all stand in second place at 4-2 with three regular season games remaining. The Bears play all the contending teams in the final weeks, so they control their own destiny.

Not only do the Wildcats and Bears own the same 6-3 overall records, they’re similar in a lot of other ways. They both feature strong defenses and offenses that like to run the ball and control the clock.

While Iowa State leads the Big 12 in total defense, Baylor ranks second by allowing 355 yards per game and Kansas State ranks third by allowing 367.2 yards.

Both defenses are opportunistic as the Bears lead the Big 12 with 12 interceptions and the Wildcats are tied for second with 11. Eight of Baylor’s interceptions have come in the last two games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma, and were obviously big factors in the road wins.

“Always impressed with Coach (Chris) Klieman and Kansas State, I think they play a game that I really respect and our staff does,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Physicality, effort, toughness. Those are all things as a coach you want to be associated with. They’re doing that. At critical moments and at critical times, they’re getting big plays by their people, and they’re doing a great job offensively.”

With dynamic Deuce Vaughn rushing for 975 yards and five scores and Adrian Martinez leading Big 12 quarterbacks with 675 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, the Wildcats rank third in the league with 218.1 yards rushing per game.

“He (Vaughn) runs with such passion and such vision, and his top end speed is good,” Aranda said. “His quickness is elite, his burst is elite. Vision is so strong. And on top of that though, I’m just going to say, is that they do a great job of creating angles and getting leverage for their run game.”

The Bears will counter with one of the deepest backfields in the Big 12 as Richard Reese has rushed for 798 yards and 13 touchdowns, Craig “Sqwirl” Williams has 401 yards and four scores and Qualan Jones has 362 yards and six scores.

Collectively, the Bears rank fourth in the Big 12 with 210.3 yards rushing per game, and their 31 touchdowns on the ground lead the league.

With Reese seeing limited action against Oklahoma due to the flu, Williams became the featured back and rushed for a career-high 192 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries to lift the Bears to a 38-35 win.

“That makes me more happy than anything seeing a guy like that who has been here for so long,” Shapen said. “He played a great game and I’m so proud of him, too.”

Ball control has been a key in Baylor’s three-game winning streak. After keeping the ball for more than 40 minutes against Kansas and Texas Tech, the Bears held it for more than 33 minutes against the Sooners.

Baylor leads the Big 12 in offensive possession with 33:19 minutes per game while Kansas State ranks fifth with 31 minutes. The Bears have done a better job of finishing plays in recent games to pick up extra yardage and keep the clock running.

“One thing we always talk about is strain to finish,” said Baylor receiver Josh Cameron. “That’s finishing blocks through the whistle, in and out of plays, getting out of the huddle quick, just really strain to finish in practice. And then, when it gets to the game, it’s just second nature at that point.”

BEAR FACTS – The Senior Bowl announced that Baylor noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika has accepted an invitation to the all-star game on Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. As a fourth-year junior, Ika is eligible to play in the game, which is attended by NFL scouts to assess draft prospects.