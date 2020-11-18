Bears' young centers ready to step in for Clark

Sadness prevailed in the Baylor locker room when senior center Tristan Clark told his coaches and teammates that he was retiring due to ongoing knee problems.
They knew how hard Clark had worked to come back from the Jan. 8, 2019 left knee injury against Iowa State that sidelined him for the rest of his sophomore year and limited his effectiveness last season.
“Probably the hardest thing was seeing the finality of it when he shared it with the staff and the players,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “When he had to tell them he wasn’t going to be able to do this anymore, I know that was emotional for him from the standpoint that he’s such a caring guy, a loving guy who always wants to help his teammates as much as possible.”
Now the Bears will turn to junior Flo Thamba and sophomore Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to likely play most of the minutes at center for a team that's ranked No.1 in the preseason USA Today coaches poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press poll.
They don’t expect to mirror the 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks that Clark averaged in Baylor’s first 14 games in the 2018-19 season. They might not match the 9.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks that Freddie Gillespie produced in Baylor’s 26-4 season in 2019-20.
But collectively, Thamba and Tchamwa Tchatchoua hope to be defensive forces and provide the Bears with considerable energy.
“In regards to replacing Tristan’s effectiveness in the game scoring-wise, he was really good,” Thamba said. “But one thing we pride ourselves on is mental toughness and coming in and rebounding and playing defense and making the offense flow easier.”
With Baylor’s collection of guards that includes preseason All-American Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Adam Flagler, scoring won't be at the top of the list for Thamba and Tchamwa Tchatchoua.
But Drew believes the two big men can play key roles on the team. The 6-10 Thamba averaged 2.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in 19 games last year, but Drew has seen him make considerable improvement during the offseason.
“Flo is a junior this year and has been around,” Drew said. “He knows our offense, knows our defense, and I feel like he’s ready to take a major step forward. He’s really been doing well in practice and is excited to show the nation what he’s already shown his teammates.”
Tchamwa Tchatchoua redshirted last season after playing limited minutes as a freshman at UNLV in 2018-19. But he brings a lot of athleticism to the court and could be a defensive stopper.
“Jon is somebody who is very similar to Freddie and has worked extremely hard and has really improved since he’s been here," Drew said. "You look at his numbers at Las Vegas and he didn’t do much there. But he’s got such a great motor and such a great work ethic and energy about him. He provides the team a lot.”
Though Clark would much rather be playing basketball as a senior, he’s looking forward to mentoring Baylor’s young centers.
“I can definitely make an impact on this team because I have much respect for the players and they have respect for me,” Clark said. “They know all the work I’ve put in and I know all they’ve put in. Flo is still a raw talent but he works hard and plays hard. He wants to get the job done. Jon is one of the most athletic players I’ve ever played with or seen. I feel like he’s going to surprise a lot of people and lead the team in rebounding.”
Clark is studying sports psychology and believes that dealing with his injury issues and working with younger players could help him transition into that field.
“I thought about it during quarantine just because I was still rehabbing my knee,” Clark said. “I just looked up careers that I feel I could do outside of basketball, and I saw sports psychology. I looked more into it, and I thought it was a perfect match for me, especially with what I went through and what type of guy I am. I feel like I can make a big impact with that.”
Seven-foot freshman Zach Loveday and 6-9 Dain Dainja could also make an impact, but they’re still early in the developmental stage.
“It’s tough to come in as late as they did,” Drew said. “With practice being as restricted as it has been, it’s made it tougher. It’s more like true freshmen back in the day when you show up in August basically and you have to adjust to everything at once. But obviously they’ve improved and gotten a lot better. I know our staff and players really feel comfortable with that group.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!