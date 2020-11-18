Bears' young centers ready to step in for Clark

Though Clark would much rather be playing basketball as a senior, he’s looking forward to mentoring Baylor’s young centers.

“I can definitely make an impact on this team because I have much respect for the players and they have respect for me,” Clark said. “They know all the work I’ve put in and I know all they’ve put in. Flo is still a raw talent but he works hard and plays hard. He wants to get the job done. Jon is one of the most athletic players I’ve ever played with or seen. I feel like he’s going to surprise a lot of people and lead the team in rebounding.”

Clark is studying sports psychology and believes that dealing with his injury issues and working with younger players could help him transition into that field.

“I thought about it during quarantine just because I was still rehabbing my knee,” Clark said. “I just looked up careers that I feel I could do outside of basketball, and I saw sports psychology. I looked more into it, and I thought it was a perfect match for me, especially with what I went through and what type of guy I am. I feel like I can make a big impact with that.”

Seven-foot freshman Zach Loveday and 6-9 Dain Dainja could also make an impact, but they’re still early in the developmental stage.

“It’s tough to come in as late as they did,” Drew said. “With practice being as restricted as it has been, it’s made it tougher. It’s more like true freshmen back in the day when you show up in August basically and you have to adjust to everything at once. But obviously they’ve improved and gotten a lot better. I know our staff and players really feel comfortable with that group.”

