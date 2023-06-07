AUSTIN — If you Google the word “Zaza” you’ll find results for a hotel, a restaurant and a Nigerian billionaire.

Now, you’ll be able to find this: An NCAA bronze medalist.

Baylor’s Chinecherem Prosper “Zaza” Nnamdi — who is from Nigeria but is not that aforementioned billionaire — still was able to cash out on the first day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Nnamdi held the lead for a while, but finished up in third to claim a bronze medal in the men’s javelin.

That makes him an All-American for the second straight year, and it’s the best-ever national finish for a Baylor competitor in that event, topping Nnamdi’s fifth-place effort from a year ago.

Most people would take that placement and run. But Zaza’s standards are as high as his cloud-tickling tosses.

“I’m not going to lie, I feel really, really bad because I know I have a lot more in the tank. I’ve been struggling throughout the season with injuries,” Nnamdi said. “But I thought I might be able to put it together at the end of the season, but I didn’t, so I’m not really impressed with what happened. But next season is going to be better.”

After the first two throws, Nnamdi actually held the lead, thanks to a strong opening toss of 254-10. His third throw of the night was even better, as he hurled 257-1, but LSU junior Tzuriel Pedigo launched an effort of 261-9 to move past Zaza and into the lead. Nnamdi never really recovered, as only one of his final three throws topped the 250-foot mark.

Pedigo claimed his second NCAA title to go with the one he won in 2021, while Virginia’s Ethan Dabbs took silver at 260-1.

“I let my emotions get to me,” Nnamdi said. “When somebody took the first position from me, I didn’t put it together. I was struggling to get back to the first position. I’ve just got to listen to what my coach tells me to do.”

Nnamdi may have left wanting more, but a bronze NCAA medal is a pretty glitzy paperweight. What’s more, he vanquished the defending national champion in the process. That would be Georgia’s Marc Minichello, who finished fourth at 253-6.

Nnamdi doesn’t plan to take any time off to rest his sore ankle. He said he plans to compete at the Nigerian National Championships later this summer and also hopes to qualify for the World Championships for his home country.

And next year he’s planning on coming back to Baylor and making another powerful push at a national title.

“I’ve been struggling with my ankle injury. That ruined everything,” he said. “I could have had a good finish. It was just a little struggle. That’s what my coach said we could work on for next season, so I’ve got to be patient with the journey.”

Baylor junior Ben Conacher, who was something of a surprise national qualifier, made the most of his NCAA debut. Conacher cleared the first three heights of the pole vault competition on his first attempts, including 17-10.5, which went down as a personal best. That surpassed his previous high of 17-8.5, which he posted just two weeks ago at the NCAA West Prelims.

Conacher couldn’t keep the bar aloft on three attempts at 18-4.5, but drew polite applause from the crowd after landing on the mat following his last try. Conacher finished tied for eighth overall, which gives him a satisfying All-America finish to his season. He joins David Hodge, Todd Cooper, Mike Shafe, Bill Payne, Kurt Hanna, Jim Autenreith and KC Lightfoot as Baylor vaulters to claim All-America honors in the outdoor campaign.

Baylor sophomore Nathaniel Ezekiel handled his business to claim his spot in Friday’s final of the 400-meter hurdles. Ezekiel posted the second-best time of the semifinal round with a 48.95 clocking, behind only Alabama junior Chris Robinson (48.79).

Ezekiel didn’t come blasting around the final curve, and had a number of runners between him and the line when the track flattened out. But he showed a great burst in his final 10 meters to pass two runners and earn his automatic qualifying spot.

Neither of Baylor’s NCAA qualifiers in the 400, seniors Hasani Barr and Matthew Moorer, were able to advance through Wednesday’s semifinals. Barr clocked 46.17 and Moorer ran 46.77, respectively.

Similarly, Baylor juniors Demar Francis and Kamden Jackson failed to advance through the semis of the 200, posting the 18th and 23rd-best times of the 24-man field.

However, the Bears’ 4x400-meter men’s relay team, made up of Ezekiel, Barr, Dillon Bedell and Demar Francis, ran a season-best 3:00.58 to advance to Friday night’s final.

The NCAA meet will continue through Saturday, including the opening day of women’s action on Thursday.