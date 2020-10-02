 Skip to main content
Beloved former Baylor baseball coach Dutch Schroeder dies
Beloved former Baylor baseball coach Dutch Schroeder dies

Veterans - Schroeder - 20180930 (copy)

Emil "Dutch" Ernest Schroeder Jr., former Baylor baseball coach and longtime head of the "B" association, died Friday at age 96.

 Photo by Mary Drennon

Former Baylor baseball coach and longtime ambassador for the university Dutch Schroeder died Friday at age 96.

After serving in the Navy in World War II, Schroeder’s connection to Baylor dates back more than seven decades as he played baseball for the Bears beginning in 1948. He was named Baylor baseball’s head coach in the fall of 1961 and continued to coach the team through the 1973 season.

Schroeder amassed a 196-165-1 record with the Bears, including one Southwest Conference championship in the 1966 season.

After Schroeder passed the Baylor program on to Mickey Sullivan in 1973, he remained on the school’s faculty for another 27 years. He also was a driving force behind Baylor’s “B” Association for past athletic lettermen for more than four decades.

In 2014, Schroeder was inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame, which is located within the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.

