Bending over backwards: Baylor rolls out welcome mat for NCATA Championships

Even if it had to bend over backwards, Baylor was going to do its part to make sure the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Championships happened in 2021.
Like so many events, the NCATA nationals were tossed to the scrap heap in 2020, due to the influence of COVID-19. At long last, they’re back, albeit at a different site than originally scheduled.
Technically, Oregon was pegged to host the 2021 national championships, but COVID-19 restrictions in that state meant that no fans would have been able to attend. So, Baylor stepped up and rolled out the welcome mat — a really large black one, where some of the top gymnasts in the country will take aim at a national title beginning Thursday.
“This is almost like two championships, right?” said Baylor coach Felecia “Fee” Mulkey. “It seems like this year is really long, but it also seems like it’s gone by in a flash. It’s just strange. I think there’s an overall sense of gratitude to be at this point. Especially since there are only four teams competing.
“And we talked about this at our team meeting last night, how grateful we are, not only to have a season, because some schools didn’t have a season this year, but also to be to be the four to get to this point after we weren’t able to do it, no one was able to do it last year. So, I think there’s just an overwhelming sense of gratitude there.”
Most years the NCATA national championship field would consist of eight teams starting out in the quarterfinals and working up to the final. This year the organization opted to limit the field to the top four teams. Top-seeded Azusa Pacific (3-0) will tangle with fourth-seeded Hawaii Pacific (2-1) at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Ferrell Center, and then second-seeded Baylor (4-1) will meet third-seeded Oregon (2-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The semifinal winners will face off for the national title at 7 p.m. Friday.
Considering that Baylor will be trying to stack a sixth consecutive NCATA title atop its program pyramid, it’s kind of strange that the Bears aren’t the top seed. But Baylor dropped out of the top spot when it lost by less than a point to Oregon in a road match on March 6, and Azusa ascended to that spot when it defeated the Ducks a week later. Baylor evened the score with its rival Oregon with a four-point triumph in its regular-season finale at the Ferrell Center April 10. (The Bears did not meet Azusa in this year’s truncated regular-season schedule.)
“(Azusa) would have been our Senior Night (match) last year, had we been able to finish the season,” Mulkey said. “So we didn’t get to see them head to head last year and per COVID, were not able to see them head to head this year. I’m excited to see them compete in person, I hope I get a chance to go over and watch them tomorrow. But the field is great, and I think it’s well-deserved by all four teams that are here. And I think all three meets are going to be fantastic. The teams are really well matched up.”
Mulkey is kind of A&T’s mad scientist. You know, if mad scientists weren’t really so mad. She’s always tweaking elements of her team’s program, and even this week had the Bears working on certain aspects of their toss event and their closing team routine.
They’ll enter the NCATAs with a full head of steam and confidence, as they put together their best all-around performance last time out against the Ducks.
“We are so deep, I am so proud of the depth and just the resiliency of this team,” Mulkey said. “We did so well against Oregon the last time, except for the few things we could clean up. It wasn’t my intention to go in and change a bunch of things. But, there are always unforeseen circumstances. We had an unfortunate injury and had to change everything. And not only did we recover all of the start value, we actually gained start value with new personnel coming in. So, I’m proud of them.”
So, if Baylor is able to stick the landing and end up atop the medal stand as national champion, will it count as a two-fer? Does that mean that the Bears will be national champs for both 2021 and 2020?
“I’m going to push for that,” Mulkey said, laughing.
Bear Facts
For the second straight week, Baylor swept the NCATA’s weekly awards. Sophomore Kam Kitchens won Athlete of the Week honors, sophomore Emily Tobin was named Specialist of the Week and Riley Chimwala was picked as Freshman of the Week. … Though acrobatics and tumbling has gained NCAA “emerging sports” status, this year’s championship event probably won’t be the last one under the NCATA’s umbrella. “We have four more (NCAA) schools we need to gain to get to 40,” Mulkey said. “Once we get to 40 schools, then those 40 schools will need to compete in an academic year, in a season. When that happens the NCAA will go through legislation to make us a championship sport. At that point, and I think we’re probably 18 months out of that right now, I think you’ll see an NCAA championship but I think you’ll see an NCATA championship as well.
“If you’re familiar with the way college gymnastics work, there’s an NCAA championship but also a USA Gymnastics championship, that runs kind of simultaneously. So the NCATA won’t go away. It’ll still be there running championships. But our hope is that we’ll be part of an NCAA championship, complete with trophy and blue dot (NCAA logo), within the next 18 to 24 months. So, we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”