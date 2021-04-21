Bending over backwards: Baylor rolls out welcome mat for NCATA Championships

Mulkey is kind of A&T’s mad scientist. You know, if mad scientists weren’t really so mad. She’s always tweaking elements of her team’s program, and even this week had the Bears working on certain aspects of their toss event and their closing team routine.

They’ll enter the NCATAs with a full head of steam and confidence, as they put together their best all-around performance last time out against the Ducks.

“We are so deep, I am so proud of the depth and just the resiliency of this team,” Mulkey said. “We did so well against Oregon the last time, except for the few things we could clean up. It wasn’t my intention to go in and change a bunch of things. But, there are always unforeseen circumstances. We had an unfortunate injury and had to change everything. And not only did we recover all of the start value, we actually gained start value with new personnel coming in. So, I’m proud of them.”

So, if Baylor is able to stick the landing and end up atop the medal stand as national champion, will it count as a two-fer? Does that mean that the Bears will be national champs for both 2021 and 2020?

“I’m going to push for that,” Mulkey said, laughing.

Bear Facts