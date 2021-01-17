Bennett named North Texas DC

Former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Bennett has been named to the same position at North Texas.

Bennett coached at Baylor from 2011-16, serving the first five seasons under Art Briles. Bennett coached the 2016 season under Bears interim coach Jim Grobe after Briles was fired amid the Baylor sexual assault scandal.

Bennett previously served as defensive coordinator at Iowa State (1984-1986), Purdue (1987-1990), LSU (1994), Texas A&M (1995-1996), TCU (1997), Kansas State (1999-2001) and Pittsburgh (2008-2010) before coming to Baylor. He was Arizona State's defensive coordinator in 2017.

Bennett was the head coach at SMU for six seasons between 2002-2007 and served as an interim head coach at Pittsburgh in 2010. As a head coach, his record is 19-52.

