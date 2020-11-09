Bernard, Williams out for season

The Baylor football team received a pair of huge blows as all-Big 12 junior linebacker Terrel Bernard and redshirt freshman running back Craig "Sqwirl" Williams are out for the season with injuries.

Bernard will undergo surgery after suffering a torn labrum and fractured shoulder in Saturday's 38-31 loss to Iowa State in Ames. Williams suffered a serious knee injury as he tore both his ACL and MCL.

Bernard leads the Bears with 55 tackles in five games, including 6.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks while also intercepting a pass.

"Terrel is obviously very hurt by it," said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. "I just think of the character and heart he has and all the different ways he gives to the team. He's willed us to compete and that's something you can't replace."

Williams earned his first start against Iowa State and carried eight times for 28 yards before was helped off the field with 12:15 left in the second quarter. In a 33-23 loss to TCU the previous week, Williams sparked the Bears with nine carries for 82 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.