Bernard's leadership unshakable for Bears

Diagnosed with a slight meniscus tear, Bernard underwent arthroscopic surgery and missed Baylor’s next game against Oklahoma State before returning to the lineup the following week against West Virginia.

“Yeah man, I was terrified,” Bernard said. “A lot of things go through your head, what the next steps are going to be, what that looks like. Luckily it wasn’t anything too serious so I could come back and try to finish off the season.”

With Bernard returning to the lineup, Baylor’s run defense has been tremendous as the Bears have held down explosive backs like BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks.

Bernard ranks second on the squad with 62 tackles, including seven for loss and five sacks. But Baylor coach Dave Aranda knows Bernard’s value extends way beyond numbers on a stat sheet.

“Terrel is a physical and a tough guy,” Aranda said. “He feels a lot, and he’s got a great heart, and I think things really matter to him. It’s more than lip service with him. And I think his growth and maturity almost has put him, at the very beginning of this year particularly, in another stratosphere of human being.

Bernard’s ability to reach out to his teammates and dig to get the best out of them has impressed Aranda.