Best kind of West Coast import: Thomas a fixture for Baylor baseball

“I grew up in a family where transferring wasn’t really a thing,” Thomas said. “My brother went somewhere and played for four years and he had his struggles. I went to a high school and could have had my chance to transfer, (but) my parents always said, ‘No, there’s no reason to transfer.’ You’re going to be in the situation where you’re at, and you’re going to work hard as you can. You’ll get your time and fairness will come around. … But that’s kind of the journey.”

As he gazes into the rear-view mirror, Thomas sees how the journey shaped him and matured him, both as a person and a player. He learned a lot from Langeliers, and said he thinks he taught Shea a trick or two as well.

Always a steady hitter, he has grown even stronger at the plate as the years have progressed. Several media members who regularly cover Baylor baseball used to jokingly poke Thomas and ask when he was going to start hitting home runs. They don’t do that anymore. Here in 2021, the balls that used to bang off the wall for doubles are now clearing the fence, which Thomas simply attributes to building up strength in the weight room. After hitting eight home runs in his first 123 games at Baylor, Thomas has slugged 10 round-trippers in 46 contests this year.