Best kind of West Coast import: Thomas a fixture for Baylor baseball

Lately it seems there’s been much consternation among Texans about people moving from the West Coast and trying to Californicate our fair state.
None of that anger should be directed at Andy Thomas, though. He’s one of the keepers.
For at least a little while longer, anyway.
Over the past five years, Thomas has developed into a fixture in Baylor’s baseball lineup. He’s a native of Murrieta, Calif., a so-called bedroom community situated equidistant from Los Angeles and San Diego. But he has found a second home in Waco. It hasn’t always unfolded in the same position or the same role for the Bears, but Thomas has carved out his own unique, and ultimately lasting, legacy.
“One of the best players that I’ve played with, and one of the best leaders I’ve been around,” said senior pitcher Jimmy Winston, when asked about his battery mate Thomas. “You know he’s good at baseball, but what y’all probably don’t see behind the scenes is him trying to develop the younger guys and being a leader and being the older guy that hangs out with all the younger guys and tries to help them become better.”
When Thomas enrolled at Baylor as a freshman in the fall of 2016, it felt a little bit like moving to a foreign land. One of the first things he experienced was reverse sticker shock. “I couldn’t believe how cheap everything was,” he said. He also was initially skeptical of all the Southern hospitality, until he got to know people and realized that, yes, they’re just that nice.
He had signed with Baylor as a catcher, but his incoming freshman class also included a guy who would turn out to be one of the best backstops in school history in Shea Langeliers. They developed a fast friendship, even while they competed like gangbusters on the diamond.
“We were buddies. We were boys,” Thomas said. “Every defensive catcher practice we were at each other’s throats. It wasn’t like, 'Hey, do this, hey, do that.' It wasn’t really like that. It was aggressive. We were going up there trying to compete for the position each and every day, and that made each of us better.”
Langeliers oozed first-round talent, though. He started (and starred) behind the plate for Baylor for three seasons before the Atlanta Braves took him with the ninth overall pick in 2019. That relegated Thomas to some different spots. Catcher was occupied.
As a freshman in 2017, Thomas played sparingly, though he hit .450 in his limited at-bats. The next year he mostly played first base, seeing action in 58 games while hitting .324 with 34 RBIs with his smooth, always-balanced swing. Then in 2019 he shifted to designated hitter, finishing the season with a .335 average, four home runs and 32 RBIs.
He didn’t get his shot as Baylor’s full-time catcher until 2020, after Langeliers’ departure. It wasn’t always easy to bide his time, but Thomas said he didn’t think for a moment about ducking into the transfer portal and escaping Baylor.
“I grew up in a family where transferring wasn’t really a thing,” Thomas said. “My brother went somewhere and played for four years and he had his struggles. I went to a high school and could have had my chance to transfer, (but) my parents always said, ‘No, there’s no reason to transfer.’ You’re going to be in the situation where you’re at, and you’re going to work hard as you can. You’ll get your time and fairness will come around. … But that’s kind of the journey.”
As he gazes into the rear-view mirror, Thomas sees how the journey shaped him and matured him, both as a person and a player. He learned a lot from Langeliers, and said he thinks he taught Shea a trick or two as well.
Always a steady hitter, he has grown even stronger at the plate as the years have progressed. Several media members who regularly cover Baylor baseball used to jokingly poke Thomas and ask when he was going to start hitting home runs. They don’t do that anymore. Here in 2021, the balls that used to bang off the wall for doubles are now clearing the fence, which Thomas simply attributes to building up strength in the weight room. After hitting eight home runs in his first 123 games at Baylor, Thomas has slugged 10 round-trippers in 46 contests this year.
He’s been a run-producing machine — his 54 RBIs rank third in the Big 12 and are tied for 19th nationally. He’s also helped “Don’t Run on Baylor Catchers” serve as a familiar finger-wagging sermon on social media, whenever he guns down a would-be base stealer. Thomas has cut down 16 of 31 attempted base stealers, showing that he can more than hold his own back there.
“It’s funny, because when you’ve got a guy in front of you like (Langeliers), you’re kind of looked at as your arm’s not as good,” Thomas said. “Yeah, but my feet are quicker. There’s little things like, he may have the 1.9 (second) pop time, but mine is still 1.98, 1.97. That still gets guys out. I’ve actually worked really hard on it this year.”
With his easygoing, jovial personality, Thomas seems to be friends with everyone on the team. He said that he has always taken to leadership somewhat naturally. That said, when he came to Baylor he realized that there were veteran players on the team with far more experience than him from whom he could glean wisdom and advice.
He laughed when told that he’s this year’s Richie Cunningham, referring to the former outfielder who had seemingly been around forever and gave the Bears a calming influence in the dugout. Thomas appreciated the comparison, and said he learned from the likes of Cunningham, Matt Menard, Nick Lewis and others about how to be a leader.
“So, I really enjoy being an older leader and mentoring some of the young guys,” Thomas said. “Even some of the third years. They still need mentoring, too. Even when I was a third year, that’s when Richard was a senior. I was still looking at him like, what do we do now? Even little things like getting off the bus at a regional. I hadn’t done that.”
When COVID-19 wiped out the bulk of the 2020 season, Thomas was left in limbo. Fortunately, the NCAA granted eligibility relief to spring sport seniors. He had to work out some of the financial end of it, but ultimately Thomas knew he wanted to come back.
“I love college baseball because it’s so exciting,” said Thomas, who has been pursuing a law degree. “It’s not quite a job yet, it’s not a business like pro ball is. I love the passion that our coaches bring, that our players bring, I love conferences, I love rivalries, I love strapping it on versus Texas. I love that part of the game. I love wearing green and gold and walking around Waco being a proud Baylor fan, player, member of the community.”
No matter how the rest of this season plays out, Thomas has already recorded his biggest win of the season. Last month, he proposed to his girlfriend and she said yes.
“It’s funny, because since I was younger, I don’t get nervous,” he said. “I don’t get nervous about a whole lot of things. Even in the Big 12 championship game, I was just calm, cool, whatever happens is going to happen-type mentality. When I proposed to my now fiancée, I was super nervous. I had never felt that before. It got my heart racing. It was awesome.”
If Thomas gets drafted — and he should — in July’s Major League Draft, he plans to chase that dream of pro ball. If not, he’ll continue law school before starting a promising future in the “real world.”
This much is certain. If life offers up a curveball, Thomas won’t blink. He won’t run, or give up.
“Having him come here and being behind a first rounder and then being able to come out and do what he’s done, we knew he had that capability,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “But some kids would get frustrated, some kids would leave and go play somewhere else. But he didn’t. He stuck to his word and he made what he could out of what he had. His legacy here is going to be that — one of tenacity, a little bit of fortitude and, at the same time, success.”