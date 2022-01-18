Better late than never: Baylor hosts Oklahoma State in Big 12 home opener

Whatever happens the rest of the way for the Baylor women’s basketball team, it can’t be denied that certain factors have been stacked against the Bears to this point.
Exhibit A: It’s past mid-January and Baylor still hasn’t played its Big 12 home opener.
That will change on Wednesday as the 15th-ranked Bears host Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
Since Baylor’s last home game on Dec. 29 versus North Texas — a late schedule change after Houston Baptist had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues — the Bears have played three road conference games around their own health and safety pause for a week at the start of this month.
If that’s not strange enough, the results have been out of the ordinary as well. Baylor, the 11-time defending Big 12 regular season champion, lost at Kansas State and Oklahoma, then put together a furious rally to defeat Kansas on Sunday afternoon.
The Bears trailed the Jayhawks by four points with less than 15 seconds left. But Baylor responded with a 7-0 run as guard Ja’Mee Asberry made a 3-pointer and two free throws and backcourt mate Sarah Andrews added two more from the free-throw stripe.
Although the Bears aren’t accustomed to scratching and clawing for wins against unranked opponents, their win to start the week might indicate they’re headed back toward their old position.
They understand it’s going to be a long road.
“We know you can’t stare at the standings,” Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen said. “You absolutely know that we still control our destiny. We still have Iowa State twice. You can’t do that. You’ve got to win the one in front of you before that even matters.”
Collen came to Baylor late last spring with the idea of changing the Bears’ look, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Baylor, which had at times been burned by underdogs hitting 3-pointers in the past, intended to be the aggressors from beyond the arc.
It’s been hit or miss, but that strategy asserted itself in Lawrence, Kans. Andrews hit seven 3-pointer and Asberry tossed in six. Reserve guard Jaden Owens added another as the Bears made 14 shots from beyond the arc, second most in program history for a single game.
Can Baylor keep it going from deep?
“I want to be consistent,” Andrews said. “I’m just feeling like I’ve got the hot hand each game. I’m going to keep shooting no matter if I’m knocking down shots or not.”
Whether or not the Bears are lighting it up from 3-point range, their strength — the place where they’re almost unstoppable — continues to be in the post. On Sunday, Baylor star forward NaLyssa Smith struggled with her shot, but still contribute 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bears center Queen Egbo hit a few key mid-range jumpers and tallied 10 points and 10 boards.
“If we’re going to be a great basketball team, we’ve got to have balance,” Collen said. “I don’t think it was bad for our team that NaLyssa Smith struggled and we found a way to win.”
Oklahoma State (6-8, 1-4) comes in trying to bounce back from two straight losses. The Cowgirls will be grappling with a familiar face as Asberry transferred to Baylor from Oklahoma State. Collen said Asberry has spoken up and contributed details in scouting sessions this week.
The Asberry-Oklahoma State relationship will be an intriguing subplot, but Baylor’s main concern is continuing its climb back, one rung at a time.
“We’ve got one on the right side of the column now,” Collen said. “Now let’s go get Oklahoma State and really just focus on that one and then you move on to Iowa State and you have a chance. You have an opportunity.”