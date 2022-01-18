Better late than never: Baylor hosts Oklahoma State in Big 12 home opener

They understand it’s going to be a long road.

“We know you can’t stare at the standings,” Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen said. “You absolutely know that we still control our destiny. We still have Iowa State twice. You can’t do that. You’ve got to win the one in front of you before that even matters.”

Collen came to Baylor late last spring with the idea of changing the Bears’ look, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Baylor, which had at times been burned by underdogs hitting 3-pointers in the past, intended to be the aggressors from beyond the arc.

It’s been hit or miss, but that strategy asserted itself in Lawrence, Kans. Andrews hit seven 3-pointer and Asberry tossed in six. Reserve guard Jaden Owens added another as the Bears made 14 shots from beyond the arc, second most in program history for a single game.

Can Baylor keep it going from deep?

“I want to be consistent,” Andrews said. “I’m just feeling like I’ve got the hot hand each game. I’m going to keep shooting no matter if I’m knocking down shots or not.”