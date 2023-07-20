The Big 12 on Thursday announced league opponents for the 2024 Baylor women’s basketball season.

Each team in the expanded 14-team league will play 18 total Big 12 games. Teams will play five opponents twice and play the other eight conference opponents one time.

Baylor will play home-and-away against Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia and Houston. The Bears will play on the road at BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State and Oklahoma. They’ll host UCF, Kansas State, TCU and Texas Tech.

According to the release, opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.

The full Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.

Baylor will host three open practices at the Ferrell Center — July 27 at 4:30 p.m., July 30 at 2 p.m. and Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m. before heading to Italy and Greece for a foreign tour that will consist of two exhibition games.

The Bears earned the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 tournament last season after finishing the year with a 10-8 conference record. They made the NCAA Tournament for the 19th year in a row, falling to UConn in the second round.