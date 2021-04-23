Big 12 Championships: Baylor women stomp Frogs on dry land

Baylor junior Alicia Herrero Linana epitomized the Bears’ fight as they opened the Big 12 Championships.

After teaming with Audrey Boch-Collins to break a tie for the doubles point, Herrero Linana battled back from a first set loss in singles action to earn the deciding point in Baylor’s 4-1 victory over TCU on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor (22-3), the second seed in the Big 12 tournament and the eighth-ranked team in the nation, advances to play Iowa State in the conference semifinals. Rainy weather moved Friday’s matches to Hawkins, but the semifinals are still set for noon on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Herrero Linana dropped the opening set to TCU’s Tate Schroeder on the No. 2 singles court. But the Baylor junior took over momentum decisively after that and won 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

“I was able to adjust my intensity,” Herrero Linana said. “I felt a little bit tense. I felt the pressure because she was serving really well. And I thought that I couldn’t return for a moment. But then I was like, ‘No. Ok, how am I going to find the solution?’ I started thinking about how to handle it. … I started really optimistic in the second set and started fighting for it.”