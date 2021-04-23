Big 12 Championships: Baylor women stomp Frogs on dry land

Baylor junior Alicia Herrero Linana epitomized the Bears’ fight as they opened the Big 12 Championships.
After teaming with Audrey Boch-Collins to break a tie for the doubles point, Herrero Linana battled back from a first set loss in singles action to earn the deciding point in Baylor’s 4-1 victory over TCU on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Baylor (22-3), the second seed in the Big 12 tournament and the eighth-ranked team in the nation, advances to play Iowa State in the conference semifinals. Rainy weather moved Friday’s matches to Hawkins, but the semifinals are still set for noon on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Herrero Linana dropped the opening set to TCU’s Tate Schroeder on the No. 2 singles court. But the Baylor junior took over momentum decisively after that and won 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
“I was able to adjust my intensity,” Herrero Linana said. “I felt a little bit tense. I felt the pressure because she was serving really well. And I thought that I couldn’t return for a moment. But then I was like, ‘No. Ok, how am I going to find the solution?’ I started thinking about how to handle it. … I started really optimistic in the second set and started fighting for it.”
It mirrored the result in doubles earlier in the match. Herrero Linana and Boch-Collins were tied with Horned Frogs Schroeder and Margaret Polk, 4-4, before the Baylor duo closed fast. Herrero Linana and Boch-Collins held serve for a 5-4 lead, then clinched the court and the doubles point by breaking TCU’s serve for a 6-4 win.
A similar story unfolded on the No. 1 doubles court. Baylor’s Mel Krywoj and Angelina Shakhraichuk were locked 4-4 in a battle with TCU’s Marie Norris and Stevie Kennedy. Then Shakhraichuk and Krywoj broke serve for a 5-4 lead and finished off the court victory, 6-4.
Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said he doesn’t place vital importance on the doubles point. But in a closely contested match against the Horned Frogs, whom the Bears defeated twice already in the regular season, winning those courts gave his team an edge
“It always goes back to our players and the way they respond to adversity,” Scrivano said. “They just did it again today. They proved that they’re such a mentally tough team.”
Baylor’s Kristina Sorokolet dominated TCU’s Kennedy on the No. 5 court, 6-4, 6-0, for the Bears’ second point.
Shakhraichuk put Baylor on the cusp of advancing as she fended off the Horned Frogs’ Mercedes Aristegui, 6-4, 6-4.
"This is the third time we’ve played them and obviously they’re extremely tough," Scrivano said. "We were expecting a really, really tough match. But this team, as I’ve said in the past, is so mentally tough."
No. 6 Iowa State 4, No. 3 Texas Tech 1
Chie Kezuka won a pair of close sets over Texas Tech’s Nell Miller, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, for the deciding point in the Cyclones’ quarterfinal upset of the Red Raiders in the first match of the day at Hawkins Indoor.
Iowa State won the two doubles courts that finished to notch that point, then Maty Cancini, Sofia Cabezas and Kezuka claimed singles victories on the No. 2, No. 5 and No. 4 courts respectively.
The Cyclones (13-6) advanced to the semifinals to play host Baylor. The Bears defeated Iowa State, 7-0, on March 12 at the Hurd.
No. 1 Texas 4, No. 9 Kansas 0
The top-seeded and third-ranked Longhorns swept past Kansas without dropping a set in their Big 12 quarterfinal match at Hawkins Indoor.
After Texas claimed the doubles point, Charlotte Chavatipon set the tone in singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Kansas' Vasiliki Karvouni on the No. 4 singles court. Lulu Sun and Fernanda Labrana followed with straight-sets wins. Sun defeated the Jayhawks' Carmen Roxana Manu, 6-2, 6-4, on the No. 3 court and Labrana bested Julia Deming, 6-1, 6-3, on the No. 6 court.
Texas advances to play the winner of Friday night's late match between No. 4 seed Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State.