Big 12 media days notebook: Longhorns' Sarkisian lacking in 'magical fairy dust'

ARLINGTON — That’s Sark as in stark.
As in, the new coach of the Texas Longhorns intends to lay down the stark truth, like it or lump it.
Texas hired Steve Sarkisian in January, as the program’s third head coach since jettisoning Mack Brown following the 2013 season. In that seven-season time frame, Texas has piddled along at a pedestrian clip, going 48-39. That somewhat mirrors Sarkisian’s own head coaching record, as he went 46-35 in six-plus seasons at Washington and USC from 2009 to 2015.
Guess what?, Sarkisian said. The Longhorns aren’t going to transform into champions overnight.
“There is no magical fairy dust to sprinkle and say, ‘Hey, all of the sudden we’ve got these great schemes, we’re going to be a good team,’” said Sarkisian, who spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. “It’s about the team first, and then they are the ones that make these plays come to life. … Winning is hard.”
As for where the likes of Charlie Strong or Tom Herman fell short, Sarkisian said he’s not concerned about what didn’t work before. He said the only way he knows to win is to get after it every day and outwork your opponent.
“The point I’ve been trying to make is focus on us and what we’re doing, and not necessarily what didn’t work before, but what we are going to do to make it work this time,” Sarkisian said.
Horns Down, flag down (maybe)
It may not be found as an official word in American Sign Language, but everyone knows what Horns Down means.
It’s a sign of disrespect. To put it in PG language, it’s like, “That that, Texas!”
What is far more ambiguous is whether it’ll be a penalty when a Longhorn opponent flashes that upside-down “Hook ‘em, Horns” signal this fall. A reporter asked that question of Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks, who managed to use the word “probably” three times in the span of a couple of sentences in his response.
“If you do a Horns Down to a Texas player as an opponent, that’s probably going to be a foul,” Burks said. “If you do it to your crowd, it’s not taunting and probably won’t be a foul. … We have to consider intent and consider the situation. We’ll leave it to the officials.”
Muddy Waters plans to give receivers the blues
Texas Tech coach Matt Wells expects Marquis Waters to make a major impact at safety after starting three seasons at Duke.
He also features one of the best nicknames in college football: Muddy Waters.
Of course, the more famous Muddy Waters was a legendary blues singer and guitar player. But he probably couldn’t crush receivers as violently as Tech’s Muddy.