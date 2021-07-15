Big 12 media days notebook: Longhorns' Sarkisian lacking in 'magical fairy dust'

ARLINGTON — That’s Sark as in stark.

As in, the new coach of the Texas Longhorns intends to lay down the stark truth, like it or lump it.

Texas hired Steve Sarkisian in January, as the program’s third head coach since jettisoning Mack Brown following the 2013 season. In that seven-season time frame, Texas has piddled along at a pedestrian clip, going 48-39. That somewhat mirrors Sarkisian’s own head coaching record, as he went 46-35 in six-plus seasons at Washington and USC from 2009 to 2015.

Guess what?, Sarkisian said. The Longhorns aren’t going to transform into champions overnight.

“There is no magical fairy dust to sprinkle and say, ‘Hey, all of the sudden we’ve got these great schemes, we’re going to be a good team,’” said Sarkisian, who spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. “It’s about the team first, and then they are the ones that make these plays come to life. … Winning is hard.”

As for where the likes of Charlie Strong or Tom Herman fell short, Sarkisian said he’s not concerned about what didn’t work before. He said the only way he knows to win is to get after it every day and outwork your opponent.