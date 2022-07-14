Big 12 notebook: Aranda gave McGuire his blessing

ARLINGTON — Joey McGuire knew the timing wasn’t ideal.

With Baylor in the thick of the Big 12 race last season, he got the opportunity to interview for Texas Tech’s head coaching job in early November after Matt Wells was fired.

But Baylor coach Dave Aranda gave McGuire his blessing as he was approaching the end of his fifth season as a Bears’ assistant. McGuire was named Texas Tech’s head coach on Nov. 8.

“From the beginning whenever I told Coach (Aranda) that I had an opportunity to interview at Texas Tech, he had nothing but good things to encourage me with and from the get-go had my back,” McGuire said. “He said, you have to take this opportunity. It was tough that week leaving because I was so close with those players. I loved those guys. But this opportunity at Texas Tech, there was no way I could pass it up.”

Spike smiling down on Sonny

As Texas Tech’s head coach, Spike Dykes saw a lot of TCU in the Southwest Conference from 1987-1995.

Spike died in 2017, but Sonny Dykes believes his dad would have enjoyed seeing him as head coach of the Horned Frogs following four seasons at SMU.

“I think he would have gotten a kick out of me being at SMU,” Sonny said. “I know he had a lot of respect for that program, and certainly would have now that I'm at TCU. We used to talk all the time about what a great job TCU was because of the access that we have to the metroplex. Look, we're the only Big 12 college football program in the metroplex. So there's a lot of opportunity that goes along with that.”

Can't kill off the Cy-Hawk rivalry

In this age of conference realignment where decades-only rivalries get thrown to the wayside, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is grateful for the Cy-Hawk series.

The Cyclones’ longstanding in-state feud with the Iowa Hawkeyes dates back to 1894. They’ve played every year since 1977, and Campbell – despite being 0-6 against Iowa since coming to Ames – hopes the series continues for decades to come.

“In our state, we’re really fortunate. There are no pro sports teams,” Campbell said. “To have what are two Power Five conference programs playing and to be able to compete against one another, I think it’s special for our entire state. I know it’s meant a lot to the state of Iowa, certainly means a lot to our alumni bases and our universities.”

This year’s Cy-Hawk Trophy will be awarded Sept. 10 in Iowa City.

UT's Sark happy to bring in Coach P

One reason that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian wanted to bring Gary Patterson on staff is because he’d beaten the Longhorns plenty of times over the years.

Sarkisian said that self-scouting is important to him, and as such he feels that the 62-year-old Patterson brings profound insight to the Longhorns. Patterson owns more bowl wins than any TCU head coach in program history, but left the program last October and later joined UT as a special assistant to Sarkisian.

“Having Coach Patterson on board has probably been the thing that most excited me out of all the things we’ve done this offseason,” Sark said. “So, to get him on board — it was not easy, I kept swinging on him to come down to Austin — has been fantastic.”