Big 12 notebook: Baylor's Doyle more than happy to have two-way friends

ARLINGTON — Baylor’s Dillon Doyle may not be the second coming of Kordell Stewart, but he slashed between two sides of the football rather nicely in 2021.

Not only did the linebacker rank second on the Bears with 91 tackles, but he also made several key plays on offense as a part-time fullback. He even scored a pair of touchdowns in a win over BYU.

So, could Doyle’s success as a two-way threat lead to Baylor experimenting with more guys going both ways in 2022, at least in certain situations?

They’re not about to rule it out.

“We have a history of that, right? (Running back) Abram Smith was a linebacker, I played a little bit of offense last year,” Doyle said. “But I think those questions will be answered as needs arise. But it’s not out of the question.”

Baylor coach Dave Aranda said that he envisions that Doyle will continue to have a role offensively in his senior season, even while maintaining his myriad defensive responsibilities. As for whether Doyle will have buddies in that regard, it remains to be seen, Aranda said.

“There wasn’t a bunch of that in the spring. I think there’ll be more of that in the fall, with our complete team,” Aranda said. “We’ve got a few guys among the young guys who could play in various spots (both ways). So we’ll be excited to see that develop.”

Bedlam likely going bye-bye

When Oklahoma leaves the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025 (or, pardon the pun, even sooner), it could mean the end of the Bedlam rivalry between OU and Oklahoma State.

“The future of Bedlam is a year or two left,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said Wednesday, during his Big 12 Media Days press conference. “I mean, that’s the future that is based on somebody else’s decision.”

Any thought of the annual in-state Cowboys-Sooners matchup remaining on future schedules would be complicated by the fact that many nonconference meetings are organized years in advance, Gundy said. He also compared playing OU as akin to another conference game.

So, after 116 all-time meetings, this series could be taking a long hiatus – much like Texas vs. Texas A&M.

“Bedlam’s history. Bedlam is not going to be Bedlam after they leave the conference,” Gundy said. “I don’t make that decision. I’m just telling you, in my opinion I think it’s history.”

Livingstone praises Aranda's forethought

Baylor President Linda Livingstone calls Dave Aranda a great fit for the university, and she believes his actions always confirm that.

She was impressed that Aranda chose the Bears' starting quarterback in the spring instead of waiting for fall camp. It allowed senior Gerry Bohanon time to transfer to USF after Aranda chose sophomore Blake Shapen.

"You could tell you how personally difficult that was for him because he thinks so much of Gerry," Livingstone said. "I just think it shows what a quality person he is and how much he cares about the players in that he’s trying to do what’s in their best interest and setting them up to be successful. You have to give him a lot of credit for his integrity and doing what’s best for the player."