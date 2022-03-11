Big 12 notebook: Cowgirls' loss ends Littell's time at Oklahoma State

KANSAS CITY — Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell didn’t want his time at Oklahoma State to end, and certainly not with a 40-point loss.

But that’s how it unfolded.

Oklahoma State announced on Monday that Littell would not return for the 2022-23 season, meaning the Cowgirls (9-20) had to win the Big 12 Tournament to extend his time at the school for another week.

Littell was an assistant coach at Oklahoma State under former head coach Kurt Budke from 2005 to 2011 and then took over as head coach in 2011.

It is apparently his first time to make such an abrupt career move.

“I told some friends and all that, tomorrow is the first time in 45 years that I didn’t know what’s going to happen,” Littell said.

Baylor women smother Cowgirls from the opening tip, claim 76-36 win KANSAS CITY — The Baylor women’s basketball team opened the postseason by throwing one heck of a haymaker.

Oklahoma State extended Littell’s season by one game by defeating Texas Tech, 73-58, on Thursday night. But when the Cowgirls fell behind 23-0 after the first quarter against Baylor, it was clearly his last day on the bench.

“It’s been a really hard week,” Oklahoma State guard Taylen Collins said. “Coming in playing that first game, we all had a different fight going on about us. It was a very emotional game and to come out with a victory last night, we definitely wanted to carry it over to this game.”

Instead, Baylor’s defense kept the Cowgirls off the scoreboard until the first minute of the second quarter.

“We got punched pretty good early and didn’t respond,” Littell said. “I feel bad for our kids that we ended this way. We spent a lot of energy and emotion last night. I know that all of them wanted to respond more.”

Putting a zero on the board

On the other bench, Baylor was delighted to blank Oklahoma State in the first quarter.

It marked the first time the Bears have held a Big 12 opponent scoreless in the first quarter since the women’s game went to the quarter system in the 2015-16 season. It was also the 11th scoreless quarter for an NCAA Division I team this season.

“To pitch a shutout is just insane,” Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith said. “I’m glad to be part of that history.”

Along with holding Oklahoma State scoreless in the first quarter, the Bears also kept Cowgirls’ leading scorer Lauren Fields to zero points in the entire game. Baylor coach Nicki Collen gave a specific nod to Jordan Lewis.

“I would say from a single game perspective or even a matchup perspective, that’s the best quarter of defense I’ve seen Jordan Lewis play, maybe in her career,” Collen said.

Almost a highlight-reel play

When NaLyssa Smith stole a pass and had a wide open path to the basket midway through the third quarter, there came a moment when everyone in the building knew what she was thinking.

Smith launched from the middle lane and attempted to dunk the ball from the right side. She grabbed the rim, but the ball didn’t go through the hoop.

“I dunked in warmups, so I was kind of feeling it,” Smith said. “I was like, ‘Alright, if I can do it in warmups, I can do it in the game.’ Usually I don’t take off from that side. I usually take off from the left-hand side. I’m going to try again. Why not?”

Expanding the rotation

Queen Egbo got an inside basket and an and-one with 4:16 left in the second quarter that put Baylor ahead by 26 points.

That margin helped get Bears freshman post Kendra Gillispie some rare first-half minutes. Gillispie has played mostly at the end of lopsided games this season, but she came in and tallied three points in three minutes played before intermission.

Gillispie finished with five points and three rebounds in 13 minutes of action. Collen said the goal was to give Smith and Egbo some rest as Baylor attempts to play the three games in three days needed to win the conference tournament.

“Kendra gave us some good early minutes in two minute spurts and things like that and played confidently,” Collen said. “Certainly, when you’re playing with a lead, that makes it a little bit easier to go to your bench a little bit earlier and then work on some different combinations.”

