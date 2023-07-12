ARLINGTON — Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black may be a five-hour drive away from home, but the former Connally Cadet still receives plenty of support from his hometown crowd.

Black, who helped Connally to a 12-1 2019 season, has become one of OSU's key defenders, seeing action in 37 career games and starting in every contest for the Cowboys in 2022.

The Connally program has continued to find success on the field since Black's senior season and has garnered attention from college recruiters all over the nation, with Black's younger brother Kobe touted as one of the Cadets' most scouted players.

“I mean it's changed a lot, really,” Black said. “I mean, it's really grown since I left. My class was one of the first ones to start, so we was kind of like the foundation. Now it's really taken off with Coach (Terry) Gerik there. It's really going, you know, it's getting big and getting a lot of attention.”

Most recently, Connally saw its starting quarterback Jelani McDonald ship off to Austin to join the Texas Longhorns. McDonald was originally committed to Oklahoma State before reopening his recruitment last fall. Although they won't be on the same team again, Black wished McDonald the best.

“It is what it is,” Black said of McDonald's decision. “I wish him the best, though. You know, we still talk. I hope he plays as soon as possible and makes an impact. He's a really good player, too.”

The Cowboys faced the Longhorns for the last time on Oct. 22, 2022, grabbing a 41-34 homecoming win. With Texas and Oklahoma leaving the conference after this season, it's likely the two schools won't meet up again for a long time.

Black wasn't really concerned with the ending of those matchups, however. Instead, he expressed his disappointment with not facing off against Baylor this season — that is, unless they meet up for a rematch of the 2021 Big 12 Championship.

Jerryworld locks Big 12 title game through 2030



Big 12 fans can continue scheduling their December trips to Arlington for the next seven years. Brett Yormark announced the extension of the Big 12 football championship game at AT&T Stadium until 2023. The title game has been held at Jerryworld since 2009.

“It's a world-class venue, probably the finest venue in America,” Yormark said. “We have great partnership with AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Cowboys and the entire organization, and it's kind of nice that we start our season here effectively and end it here.”

The Big 12 is also looking to extend its relationship with its other conference championship sites. Currently the conference has a deal with Kansas City for its men's and women's basketball championships until 2026 and 2027, respectively. Both tournaments will be held at the T-Mobile Center beginning in 2024.

“When I think about Kansas City now, I certainly think about that market and that championship as one that I'd like to double down on and we are in conversations with local officials on extending that agreement as well,” Yormark said.

TCU's Dykes 'feels good' about Briles hiring

For the first time since he left Baylor following the 2016 season, Kendal Briles will coach in the Big 12 this season.

Reigning national finalist TCU added Briles as its new offensive coordinator in January.

Briles coached at Baylor from 2008-16, on the staff led by his father Art as head coach. But Art Briles was fired by Baylor in the summer of 2016 in the wake of the program's sexual assault scandal, and Kendal left the Bears following the '16 season under interim coach Jim Grobe.

Despite the scandal and the negative attention it spawned, Kendal and the other former BU assistants under Art Briles have continued to find work. Kendal has worked at Florida Atlantic, Houston, Florida State and Arkansas since leaving the Bears. Second-year TCU coach Sonny Dykes, who has known Kendal since the coach's youth, said he did "a tremendous amount of due diligence" in vetting Briles before adding him to the Frogs' staff.