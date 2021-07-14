Big 12 notebook: New NIL rule a work in progress

ARLINGTON – It’s the beginning of a bold new era with the NCAA allowing college players to profit off their name, image and likeness.

It was clear at Wednesday’s opening Big 12 football media day that coaches, players and conference officials are just starting to learn how to navigate NIL.

Equally clear is that college athletics isn’t on the verge of collapsing because players can now make money outside of their athletic scholarships.

“There was a commonly held misperception that the sky was going to fall on July 1 and we were going to be in an Armageddon scenario,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “Obviously, that hasn’t happened. There have been some things that have occurred that have raised eyebrows, but generally speaking, schools are managing it.”

Rules are different from school to school. Texas and Oklahoma have state laws governing NIL while other schools in states that don’t have an NIL law are making their own rules.

“I can’t tell you which conduit we’ll have to follow in order to resolve it,” Bowlsby said. “I think we’ll probably get to something other than a 50-state patchwork eventually.”