Big 12 notebook: New NIL rule a work in progress

ARLINGTON – It’s the beginning of a bold new era with the NCAA allowing college players to profit off their name, image and likeness.
It was clear at Wednesday’s opening Big 12 football media day that coaches, players and conference officials are just starting to learn how to navigate NIL.
Equally clear is that college athletics isn’t on the verge of collapsing because players can now make money outside of their athletic scholarships.
“There was a commonly held misperception that the sky was going to fall on July 1 and we were going to be in an Armageddon scenario,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “Obviously, that hasn’t happened. There have been some things that have occurred that have raised eyebrows, but generally speaking, schools are managing it.”
Rules are different from school to school. Texas and Oklahoma have state laws governing NIL while other schools in states that don’t have an NIL law are making their own rules.
“I can’t tell you which conduit we’ll have to follow in order to resolve it,” Bowlsby said. “I think we’ll probably get to something other than a 50-state patchwork eventually.”
When the NIL went into effect July 1, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced that he would share his earnings with people and communities in need. Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who led the nation in rushing last season, said Wednesday that he has several NIL deals in the works.
“I’ve heard of guys contacting companies but I also had companies contact me as well,” Hall said. “It can go either way. You can negotiate but you have to come to an agreement at the end of the day.”
Though stars like Rattler and Hall can certainly profit off NIL deals, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman believes there will be opportunities for a lot of athletes. He thinks NIL gold can be struck in Manhattan, and he meant the Little Apple not the Big Apple.
“I think Manhattan is a home run for name, image and likeness,” Klieman said. “We are the main story in town. So if a kid comes to Manhattan, everybody is going to know him in that community and he’s going to have a lot of opportunities.”
Hodges-Tomlinson primed for big 2021
TCU coach Gary Patterson likes what he’s seen so far from cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. How could he not? Hodges-Tomlinson won first-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and consensus all-conference recognition.
But Patterson said that his young star DB still has some ground to make up after missing spring drills with an injury.
“He didn’t go through spring because he had a hamstring problem. Fall ball will be when he comes back. He didn’t get a long of development this spring. But he’ll be older,” Patterson said.
If he’s both older and better, TCU will be loving life. The former Midway standout and nephew of NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson led the Big 12 with 13 pass breakups in 2020. He also had a coverage grade of 89.0, which led all FBS players, according to Pro Football Focus.
TV drives the bus on kickoff times
What television wants, television gets as it pertains to kickoff times.
In May, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione expressed disgust when the Sooners’ Sept. 18 home game with Nebraska was slotted for an 11 a.m. start. The game will rekindle the old Sooner-Husker rivalry and mark the 50th anniversary of the so-called “Game of the Century” when Nebraska defeated Oklahoma, 35-31, in 1971. Castiglione said he was “bitterly disappointed” with Fox Sports’ decision to put the game in the morning time slot rather than prime time.
On Wednesday, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby was asked for his response to the Sooner AD’s remarks. Bowlsby acknowledged that different fans have different preferences about game times, but he didn’t exactly echo Castiglione’s dismay.
“We all signed the TV contract,” Bowlsby said.
'Rattle and Mum' for Sooners
Typically, the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year attends the league’s media day event, but Spencer Rattler was a no-show.
That was planned, mind you, as the Sooners brought H-back Jeremiah Hall and linebacker Nick Bonitto as their two player representatives for the various interview sessions at Jerryworld. The reason was simple, said OU coach Lincoln Riley.
Bonitto and Hall are upperclassmen. Rattler is a redshirt sophomore.
“He’s definitely in Norman because of our longstanding belief of bringing upperclassmen here,” Riley said. “Certainly, he would be plenty deserving as well. But with only two guys, you’ve got to make a call.”
Rattler passed for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns against seven interceptions last year for the Sooners, his first full season as the starter. Riley said Rattler is well-equipped to rattle some chains and gain even more attention in 2021.
“He’s had some success because he’s been a humble team-first guy,” Riley said. “As his career continues, if he’ll continue to do that then he’ll continue to improve at the rate that he has.”