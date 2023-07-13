ARLINGTON — Kansas State's Jerome Tang has the magic touch and it has reached beyond the hardwood.

The 2023 Naismith Men's College and Big 12 Coach of the Year has had the Little Apple buzzing since his arrival and the success and positive energy the Wildcats saw in basketball is trickling over to the football field, according to K-State head football coach Chris Klieman.

“What Jerome Tang has done to infuse more and more energy into our school and our community, I'm forever grateful,” Klieman said at Thursday's Big 12 Football Media Days. “Jerome and I are good friends. He helps us recruit and we try to help him in recruiting.”

Wildcats ready to defend conference title

K-State may have been picked second in the Big 12 preseason media poll but the Wildcats are still the defending Big 12 champs. Although Chris Klieman noted there are breaks in this conference, K-State is looking forward to having that target on their backs.

“I'm kind of excited, actually, but in this league, I think everybody circles every game,” Klieman said. “It's always staying hungry, always staying humble and making sure that the guys focus on the task at hand. Each week in this league, you're going to get beat every week if you don't have your 'A' game and if you don't have great focus and you don't have great preparation because the coaching is so good in this league, the teams are so good in this league. One through 14, anybody can beat anybody, and I really believe that.”

The Wildcats will kick off conference play welcoming the new kids on the block Central Florida on Sept. 23 before kicking off October with road trips to Stillwater and Lubbock, taking on Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, respectively. The Wildcats also have trips to Austin and Lawrence, Kansas while hosting TCU, Houston, Baylor and Iowa State.

No escape from the Big 12 for Holgorsen

How does that saying go? Just when you get out they bring you back in?

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen is no stranger to the Big 12. He was only part of it for 17 years (eight as an assistant at Tech, one as the OC at OSU, eight as West Virginia's head coach).

“Well, it's exciting to be the new guy again,” Holgorsen said. “But we're excited to be back. This is a special deal. ... The last four years have been a little different for me, being in the American Conference and it really makes you appreciate a conference like the Big 12 by now being back. This thing goes so many different directions. The University of Houston has been looking forward to this day for a long time.”

The Cougars sure felt some type of way when they were left out of the Big 12 at its inception almost three decade ago and they jumped at the opportunity to finally make it happen. Old SWC rivalries have already been renewed as Houston takes on Texas Tech to kick off Big 12 play. The Cougars will also host Texas and travel to Baylor during their inaugural Big 12 season.

Mountaineers on mission to prove everyone wrong

Neal Brown's vacation was cut short upon the release of the Big 12 preseason poll. The fifth-year West Virginia coach switched right back into football mode when his Mountaineers were picked to finished at the bottom of the Big 12 barrel of the 14-team field.

WVU finished 5-7 overall, 3-6 in league play in 2022, good for a tie for seventh and just missing a bowl game. Brown admitted the Mounatineers are coming into the season with a chip on their shoulder.

“I'll start with this because I'm sure I'm going to get asked about it, upset about the media poll. Definitely do not agree with that,” Brown said. “The good thing, the positive is that the media has, as far as predicting the Big 12, not been successful in recent years, so I think that bodes well for us.”

Brown said that he believes in his players and staff to put in the work for a more positive outcome this season and pointed out last year's wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, winning two of the last three games of the season. WVU's other conference win was a three-point comeback thriller over Baylor in Morgantown.

In Brown's four years as head coach, the Mountaineers haven't had more than six wins in a season and their last bowl win came in the 2020 Liberty Bowl over Army, 24-21. The 2023 schedule will see a feature non-conference matchup against Pitt before WVU kicks off Big 12 play by hosting the Red Raiders. The Mountaineers then visit national runner-up TCU.

WVU will face each of the new four Big 12 schools with trips to Houston and UCF while hosting BYU and Cincinnati. It welcomes Oklahoma State on Oct. 21 and takes on OU for the last time on the road on Veterans' Day.