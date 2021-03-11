Big 12 notes: Bears to face Cowboys at full strength

Baylor guard MaCio Teague is on a roll with 77 points in Baylor’s last three wins over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Kansas State.

In the Bears' win over the Wildcats, Teague hit 10 of 15 shots and scored a game-high 24 points. He was named Big 12 player of the week Monday following his season-high 35 points against Texas Tech as he buried 10 of 12 3-pointers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“MaCio works really hard in the gym, and it was only a matter of time before he started showing,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “I’m just really proud of him for being aggressive and shooting the ball and not just listening to everyone on the outside.”

Baylor bench struggling

Baylor’s bench has been a major strength all season, but has produced just 13 points in the last two wins over Texas Tech and Kansas State.

After scoring eight points against the Red Raiders, Baylor’s bench produced five points against Kansas State as Matthew Mayer scored three points, Johnathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua two and Adam Flagler none as he didn’t attempt a field goal in 20 minutes.

But Drew isn’t overly concerned. Starting guards Teague, Mitchell and Jared Butler combined for 65 points against the Wildcats.