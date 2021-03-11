Big 12 notes: Bears to face Cowboys at full strength

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baylor will face Oklahoma State for the second time in eight days in Friday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinals, and the Bears' biggest task remains the same: Contain Big 12 player of the year Cade Cunningham.
But this time, point guard Isaac Likekele will join him.
The Bears knocked off the Cowboys, 81-70, on March 4 at the Ferrell Center despite a 24-point outburst by Cunningham, including 20 in the second half. But Likekele was out with a foot injury.
Cunningham collected 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the fifth-seeded Cowboys’ 72-69 win over No. 4 West Virginia in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Likekele was back and contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists against the Mountaineers.
Friday’s game will mark the first time the Cowboys will have both Cunningham and Likekele in the lineup against the Bears. In Baylor’s 81-66 win over the Cowboys on Jan. 23 in Stillwater, Likekele amassed nine points, six rebounds and seven assists, but Cunningham was out due to COVID-19 protocol.
“Now they’re at full strength, and we already know how good they are, and what a great coach (Mike) Boynton is,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’ve had two great matchups against them.”
Teague stays hot
Baylor guard MaCio Teague is on a roll with 77 points in Baylor’s last three wins over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Kansas State.
In the Bears' win over the Wildcats, Teague hit 10 of 15 shots and scored a game-high 24 points. He was named Big 12 player of the week Monday following his season-high 35 points against Texas Tech as he buried 10 of 12 3-pointers.
“MaCio works really hard in the gym, and it was only a matter of time before he started showing,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “I’m just really proud of him for being aggressive and shooting the ball and not just listening to everyone on the outside.”
Baylor bench struggling
Baylor’s bench has been a major strength all season, but has produced just 13 points in the last two wins over Texas Tech and Kansas State.
After scoring eight points against the Red Raiders, Baylor’s bench produced five points against Kansas State as Matthew Mayer scored three points, Johnathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua two and Adam Flagler none as he didn’t attempt a field goal in 20 minutes.
But Drew isn’t overly concerned. Starting guards Teague, Mitchell and Jared Butler combined for 65 points against the Wildcats.
“It’s one of those things where the blessing to have depth is different guys are going of getting 20, and it’s not always your night,” Drew said. “That's the great thing about our team is hopefully you’ll find someone who is hot.”