Big 12 postpones football media days

The Big 12 has postponed its virtual football media days to Aug. 3. The event was supposed to take place this coming Monday and Tuesday.
“As everyone is aware, our head coaches and student-athletes have not been able to collectively engage in organized team functions since athletics activities were suspended in March. We felt it was prudent to give coaches a chance to re-acclimate with their teams prior to participating in our annual season preview event,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a statement.
The Big 12 said it would release a revised media days schedule in the coming days.