Big 12 pushes Baylor vs. Kansas to Feb. 4

The Lady Bears’ home game versus Kansas has been moved one day to Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., the Big 12 conference announced on Wednesday.
The conference is still working to reschedule all postponed conference games, including Baylor’s home game versus Kansas State and road contest at Kansas.
The Lady Bears home game versus Kansas at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 4 will still be streamed on the Big 12 Now on ESPN-Plus and on the radio on 1660AM/92.3 ESPN Central Texas.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
