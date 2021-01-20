 Skip to main content
Big 12 pushes Baylor vs. Kansas to Feb. 4
Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor head women's coach Kim Mulkey looks on during the Lady Bears game versus Iowa State. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Lady Bears’ home game versus Kansas has been moved one day to Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., the Big 12 conference announced on Wednesday.

The conference is still working to reschedule all postponed conference games, including Baylor’s home game versus Kansas State and road contest at Kansas.

The Lady Bears home game versus Kansas at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 4 will still be streamed on the Big 12 Now on ESPN-Plus and on the radio on 1660AM/92.3 ESPN Central Texas.

