Big 12 reschedules 3 Baylor men's basketball games

The Big 12 has rescheduled three Baylor men's basketball games next week after they were previously postponed due to COVID-19.

The Big 12-leading Bears will travel to West Virginia on March 2 for a 4 p.m. game that will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2. Baylor will host Oklahoma State on March 4 at a time to be determined before hosting Texas Tech on March 7 at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

However, Baylor's rescheduled home game against West Virginia on Thursday has been canceled, which will give Baylor 14 Big 12 games of the 18 originally scheduled.

Baylor now has eight Big 12 road games and six home games since previously postponed home games against Texas, TCU and West Virginia and a road game at Oklahoma have now been canceled.

The Big 12 minimum to qualify for the regular season championship will be 13 conference games, and any team falling short of that threshold will have automatic losses assigned to reach the 13-game mark and create an adjusted winning percentage to determine the champion.

The Big 12 tournament will be played March 10-13 in Kansas City.

