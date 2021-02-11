Big 12 reschedules Lady Bears versus K-State, Kansas

The Baylor Lady Bears once again have a full Big 12 season on their schedule.

The Big 12 announced a batch of rescheduled games on Thursday including Baylor's reset home game versus Kansas State at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 and the Lady Bears' road game at Kansas at a time to be determined on March 6.

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN-Plus.

The Lady Bears returned from their Christmas break and defeated TCU on Jan. 2 in Fort Worth. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey missed that game for COVID-19 contact tracing reasons.

The following week, the program announced that Mulkey had tested positive for the coronavirus and the team would be entering a period of restricted team activities. The Lady Bears canceled their Jan. 7 home game versus Connecticut and postponed Big 12 matchups versus Kansas State and Kansas.

Baylor returned to action by hosting Iowa State on Jan. 16 with limited practice time before that game. Iowa State defeated a Lady Bears team that was missing key reserves DiJonai Carrington and Caitlin Bickle on Jan. 16.

Bickle missed one more game and got back on the court on Jan. 23 versus Oklahoma. Carrington sat out four games before returning to the court at Iowa State on Jan. 31.