Big 12 soccer tourney: Baylor faces West Virginia
The Baylor soccer team will try to gets its offense rolling when it faces West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Sunday in Round Rock.

The Bears (8-4-6, 4-2-3 ) are seeded third while West Virginia (9-5-4, 3-3-3) is seeded sixth. Baylor and West Virginia played to a scoreless tie last Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Bears haven't scored in four of the last five games.

In other quarterfinal games at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex, No. 1 TCU plays No. 8 Iowa State at 11:30 a.m., No. 4 Oklahoma State faces No. 5 Texas Tech at 2 p.m., and No. 2 Texas meets No. 7 Oklahoma at 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal games will be held Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the championship game will be played Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m. All games will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

