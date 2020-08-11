Big 12 still plans to play football in fall

The Big 12 presidents agreed that the league will continue to plan to play football this fall following a meeting with medical advisors Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.
The Big 12’s decision came after the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled all fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns on Tuesday afternoon. The Big 12 didn’t release an official statement as of press time.
The Big 12 plans to add an extra layer of protocol involving heart imaging tests for COVID-19 patients. One of the factors in the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceling their seasons was growing concerns of athletes developing myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that has been found in some COVID-19 cases.
With the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out, the Big 12 joins the SEC and ACC as the three Power 5 conferences that are still open to playing this fall. Officials at all three conferences will continue to monitor coronavirus trends as they approach the opening games.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 could potentially play spring football, but it would be difficult for players in both leagues to play both spring and fall schedules in 2021.
The Big 12 announced last week that its 10 teams will play a 10-game schedule, including one nonconference game and nine conference games. A revised schedule is expected to be announced Wednesday.
The SEC plans to play a 10-game conference-only schedule beginning Sept. 26.
“I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement Tuesday. “We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”
ACC teams plan to begin 11-game schedules the week of Sept. 12. Duke infectious disease specialist Dr. Cameron Wolfe, the chair of the ACC medical advisory group, believes a fall season can be played safely.
With the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out, 53 of the 130 FBS programs won’t play football this fall. The Mid-American Conference (MAC) was the first FBS conference to announce it won’t play in the fall on Saturday before the Mountain West Conference made its decision not to play on Monday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!