Big 12 still plans to play football in fall

The Big 12 presidents agreed that the league will continue to plan to play football this fall following a meeting with medical advisors Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

The Big 12’s decision came after the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled all fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns on Tuesday afternoon. The Big 12 didn’t release an official statement as of press time.

The Big 12 plans to add an extra layer of protocol involving heart imaging tests for COVID-19 patients. One of the factors in the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceling their seasons was growing concerns of athletes developing myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that has been found in some COVID-19 cases.

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out, the Big 12 joins the SEC and ACC as the three Power 5 conferences that are still open to playing this fall. Officials at all three conferences will continue to monitor coronavirus trends as they approach the opening games.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 could potentially play spring football, but it would be difficult for players in both leagues to play both spring and fall schedules in 2021.