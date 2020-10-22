Big 12 tabs Lady Bears as favorite again

The Baylor Lady Bears basketball team is once again favored to sit atop the Big 12 standings.

Baylor, winners of 10-consecutive regular season conference titles, received nine of the 10 first-place votes in the Big 12 preseason poll with coaches not allowed to vote for their own teams. The Lady Bears received 81 poll points while Texas checked in at second with 73.

Baylor's reign of 10-consecutive regular season titles began with the 2010-11 season, and the Lady Bears have won a league-best 11 regular season titles overall. The Lady Bears have also won 10 tournament championships to tally 21 Big 12 titles since head coach Kim Mulkey’s arrival and all 21 since the 2004-05 season.

Baylor finished the 2019-20 season at 28-2 in 2019-20 while posting a 17-1 Big 12 record. The regular-season championship would cap the season as the postseason was cut short due to COVID-19 prohibiting the Lady Bears from defending their 2019 Big 12 Tournament and NCAA titles.

The Lady Bears conducted their first official practice of 2020-21 season on Tuesday with all 10 players active. Scheduling for the 2020-21 season is not final, but the Lady Bears plan to play both a non-conference and Big 12 schedule.