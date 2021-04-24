Big 12 Tennis Championships: Baylor women romp into title match

A roar went up from the Baylor home crowd as Bears senior Kristina Sorokolet hit a cross-court winner to stamp a victory in No. 5 singles.
The fans could sense Baylor was taking control.
Sorokolet’s win gave the Bears a 2-0 lead and Alicia Herrero Linana and Audrey Boch-Collins added victories to boost the Bears to a 4-0 triumph over Iowa State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championships on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
With the win, No. 2 seed Baylor advances to Sunday’s Big 12 championship match to face top-seeded Texas at 1 p.m. at the Hurd.
Sorokolet defeated Iowa State’s Sofia Cabezas, 6-2, 7-5. After the Baylor senior dominated the first set, Cabezas fought back. But Sorokolet gathered herself in time.
“I had some tough games that I lost on the deuce point. Some line calls and stuff kind of got to me,” Sorokolet said. “I kind of became aware that I got distracted by that and got my focus back and did my job.”
Herrero Linana fell behind in her opening set, but rallied for a 6-4, 6-4 win over the Cyclones’ Maty Cancini on the No. 2 court.
“The key with Ali is just getting her to settle down and believe in herself,” Baylor women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano said. “Once she’s done that, it’s been amazing to see the results. Today was a great example. She got off to a slow start and then once she got rolling, she’s pretty unstoppable.”
Herrero Linana has now won in singles and doubles in both of Baylor’s Big 12 Championship matches this weekend.
“I’m trying to be focused from the beginning to the end,” she said. “I’m trying to enjoy every moment with my team because these experiences are unique.”
Herrero Linana’s win gave Boch-Collins the chance to finish off the duel. She closed fast on the No. 6 court, defeating Iowa State’s Ting-Pei Chang, 6-3, 6-2.
The Baylor doubles teams of Mel Krywoj/Angelina Shakhraichuk and Boch-Collins/Herrero Linana notched wins to give the Bears the doubles point.
Krywoj/Shakhraichuk defeated Cyclones Thasaporn Naklo/Christin Hsieh,6-4, to clinch the point. Earlier, Boch-Collins/Herrero Linana bested ISU’s Cancini/Chang, 6-1.
Now Baylor, 23-3 and ranked No. 9 in the nation, has the chance to play third-ranked Texas with a conference title on the line. The Bears will be trying to match their performance from 2015 when they defeated Texas Tech, 4-0, to win the conference tournament title at the Hurd.
Scrivano has brought a young team that went 9-21 in 2019 back to this position. He credits the mental toughness of the current players with reestablishing Baylor women’s tennis.
“The thing they’ve done on a daily basis is to put themselves in these types of positions where they can compete for championships and leave a legacy,” Scrivano said. “That’s what they want to do. They don’t want to leave Baylor empty handed.”
Texas 4, Oklahoma 2
The Longhorns bounced back from dropping the doubles point to dominate their Red River rivals in singles and claim a semifinal victory at the Hurd.
Texas’ Malaika Rapolu clinched the match when she wrapped up a 7-5, 6-2 win over Oklahoma’s Marcelina Podlinska on the No. 6 singles court.
Longhorns Lulu Sun, Kylie Collins and Charlotte Chavatipon posted singles wins on the No. 3, No. 5 and No. 4 singles courts respectively.
With the win, top-seeded Texas (26-1) advances to play host Baylor at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hurd.