Big 12 Tennis Championships: Baylor women romp into title match

A roar went up from the Baylor home crowd as Bears senior Kristina Sorokolet hit a cross-court winner to stamp a victory in No. 5 singles.

The fans could sense Baylor was taking control.

Sorokolet’s win gave the Bears a 2-0 lead and Alicia Herrero Linana and Audrey Boch-Collins added victories to boost the Bears to a 4-0 triumph over Iowa State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championships on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

With the win, No. 2 seed Baylor advances to Sunday’s Big 12 championship match to face top-seeded Texas at 1 p.m. at the Hurd.

Sorokolet defeated Iowa State’s Sofia Cabezas, 6-2, 7-5. After the Baylor senior dominated the first set, Cabezas fought back. But Sorokolet gathered herself in time.

“I had some tough games that I lost on the deuce point. Some line calls and stuff kind of got to me,” Sorokolet said. “I kind of became aware that I got distracted by that and got my focus back and did my job.”

Herrero Linana fell behind in her opening set, but rallied for a 6-4, 6-4 win over the Cyclones’ Maty Cancini on the No. 2 court.