Big 12 Tennis Championships: Texas wins women's title; Baylor men reach title match

The Baylor women’s tennis team had faced third-ranked Texas twice in the regular season before meeting the Longhorns in the Big 12 Championships final.

In those matches, the Bears had managed one point in taking a couple of losses, so they knew how tough Texas could be.

The third time around reinforced that lesson as top-seeded Texas claimed a 4-0 victory over second-seeded Baylor in the conference tournament final on Sunday at the Bears’ home courts at Hurd Tennis Center.

The Longhorns swept the two matches that finished on the doubles courts, then didn’t let up in singles.

“We needed to start off better, we just needed to settle in a little bit sooner,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “That definitely was apparent in the doubles and then also in the first sets of singles. I would say that was a theme.”

The Texas team of Lulu Sun/Kylie Collins defeated Baylor’s Mel Krywoj/Angelina Shakhraichuk, 6-3, on the No. 1 singles court. Then the Horns’ Anna Turati/Fernanda Lebrana clinched the point with a 6-4 victory over Bears Jessica Hinojosa/Kristina Sorokolet.

The Longhorns kept up the pressure by notching first-set wins in five of the six singles matches.