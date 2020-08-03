Big 12 to play 10-game football schedule

The Big 12 board of directors announced Monday night that the league’s 10 schools will play a 10-game football schedule this fall that includes nine conference games and one nonconference game.

The teams' schedules will be solidified in the upcoming weeks with an anticipated start of Big 12 games sometime between mid- to late-September. Nonconference games are expected to be played before league games.

The model also gives the conference flexibility to move back the Dr Pepper Big 12 championship game to Dec. 12 or 19.

Baylor’s season opener against Ole Miss on Sept. 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston was canceled Thursday when the SEC announced that it would play a 10-game conference-only schedule beginning Sept. 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That left Baylor with two nonconference games at McLane Stadium, including Incarnate Word on Sept. 19 and Louisiana Tech on Sept. 26. However, Baylor didn’t announce its lone nonconference opponent Monday night following the Big 12’s revised schedule announcement.

Baylor was scheduled to host Kansas on Sept. 12, but it's undetermined whether that game will be moved to later in the season following the Big 12’s announcement. The Bears’ preseason practices will begin Saturday.