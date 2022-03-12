Big 12 tournament notebook: Great day for Smith family

KANSAS CITY – NaLyssa Smith’s family was thrilled to be on hand to watch her score a career-high 37 points in Baylor’s 91-76 win over Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament semifinals.

But the Smith family also stole the show while NaLyssa was in the locker room at halftime.

NaLyssa’s father, Rodney Smith, nailed a shot from half-court to win $6,600 in gas money from Big 12 tournament sponsor Phillips 66. NaLyssa wasn’t totally surprised.

“We used to go to the gym, and you’d see them make crazy shots,” NaLyssa said.

Rodney and son Rodney Smith II were a tag-team. Rodney II started the halftime show by hitting a layup, a free throw and a 3-pointer, but missed several half-court shots.

Dad stepped in and chunked the long-range shot with a high, smooth arc for a swish into the basket. Dad and son danced around at midcourt, hugging each other.

“I was the emergency,” Rodney said. “I haven’t practiced that shot at all, but I knew he needed help. I said hey, I’ll take it.”

With Rodney living in Converse, Texas, and Rodney II in Nashville, Tenn., the extra gas money can come in handy if the Bears go deep in the NCAA tournament.

Heated talk fizzles quickly

Baylor coach Nicki Collen and her Oklahoma counterpart, Jennie Baranczyk, engaged in an apparently heated conversation in the fourth quarter of Baylor’s Big 12 Tournament semifinal victory over the Sooners.

The bout of yelling came moments after Oklahoma guard Skylar Vann collided with a couple of Bears players in the lane and went down with an apparent leg injury. Baranczyk said she possibly pushed aside a Baylor player by accident as she was going to check on Vann and that ignited the discussion.

Collen gave a similar account.

“A kid goes down, a kid gets hurt, Coach is emotional. Says some things that she probably maybe even regrets,” Collen said. “She certainly was emotional and protective of her own kid. That’s all it was.”

It appeared that the coaches were shouting at each other over the heads of the game officials for several seconds. They eventually came together for a close up conversation and separated without further incident.

