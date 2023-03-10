KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iowa State’s Ashley Joens was honored before Friday night’s Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal by commissioner Brett Yormark for earning the conference’s player of the year.

Then the fifth-year senior showed why.

Joens was on fire as she amassed 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the No. 3 seeded Cyclones to a 74-63 win over No. 6 Baylor.

With the game tied 63-63, the Cyclones scored the final 11 points as Joens nailed a pair of 3-pointers to give her seven treys for the game.

“They gave Ashley a trophy before the game, I’ll probably give her one after the game,” said Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly. “The kid has no fear of the moment, she wants the ball. That’s why she’s the player of the year in this league and an All-American.”

TCU goes down fighting

After nine seasons, TCU’s Raegan Pebley coached her final games in the Big 12 Tournament. But her team didn’t end the season without a fight.

Following Thursday’s 57-52 win over No. 7 seed Kansas, the No. 10 Horned Frogs were on the cusp of upsetting No. 2 Oklahoma on Friday night.

Lucy Ibeh gave TCU a 76-75 lead with a shot in the paint with five seconds remaining. But the Sooners answered with Skylar Vann’s layup with two seconds left to pull off a 77-76 win in the quarterfinals.

“Just incredibly proud of our team,” Pebley said. “I thought they did everything that they needed to do. It was super physical, they were really tough. I thought they just persevered through a lot of adversity, not just through the season but in the game.”

Another close finish

The furious Oklahoma-TCU finish wasn’t the only down-to-the-wire ending in the women’s quarterfinals.

Oklahoma State rallied from a 61-57 deficit in the last two minutes. Lior Garzon buried a 3-pointer with 1:31 remaining to pull within one before Terryn Milton scored in the paint with one second remaining to lift the Cowgirls to a 62-61 win over West Virginia.

“As far as the shot, it was a crazy shot,” Milton said. “I felt like the ball was on the rim for a good five seconds. It felt like time stood still for a second and then it rolled in, and the rest is history.”

Self-less Jayhawks keep winning

With Kansas head coach Bill Self missing the Big 12 Tournament due to illness, his team kept marching on with a 71-58 win over Iowa State to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

Big 12 player of the year Jalen Wilson delivered a massive performance with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

After burning Baylor for 24 points in Thursday’s 78-72 win, Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur hit just three of 12 shots and scored eight points.

The Cyclones were still strong on the boards with a 33-28 advantage but not nearly as dominant as they were against the Bears where they had an overwhelming 44-17 advantage.