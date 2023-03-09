KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No. 1 seed Kansas romped to a 78-61 win over West Virginia in Thursday's Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, but Jayhawks coach Bill Self wasn't on the sidelines due to illness.

The university did not provide further details on Self’s illness, saying only in a release that he is doing well and recovering and "receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health system." But the university later announced that Self would miss the remainder of the tournament for the Jayhawks.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts is leading the team in Self's absence.

"We are prayerful," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "At the end of the day, we're blessed to play a game and God lets us do what we're passionate about. Life is short. Winning the game of life is the most important thing. Hopefully we'll get him out soon.”

Cyclones sweep all three from Bears

Iowa State is the first team that has swept three games against Baylor in a season since the Bears dropped three to West Virginia in 2017-18.

The Bears opened the Big 12 regular season with a 77-62 loss to the Cyclones on Dec. 31 in Ames before concluding the regular season with a 73-58 loss at the Ferrell Center on Saturday.

Wednesday's 78-72 loss in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals completed the Cyclones' sweep of the Bears. The biggest reason was Iowa State's 44-17 advantage on the boards.

"Credit their players for kicking our butts on the glass, and that's something we pride ourselves in at Baylor," Drew said. "The good thing is we have a couple of days to fix that and get ready for the NCAA Tournament."

Women saying farewell to ‘Muni’

Big 12 women’s tournament action got underway at historic Municipal Auditorium on Thursday, as the building prepares for its curtain call.

Muni, as it’s known, opened in 1935 and has been a frequent host of the Big 12 women’s tourney over the years, among other events. But in 2024 the event moves slightly across town to the T-Mobile Center, as the men’s and women’s tourneys won’t run concurrently.

The general sentiment among the women’s players and coaches in the Big 12 seems to be, it’s about time. Not sure there will be a lot of shedding of tears for 88-year-old Muni’s farewell.

“Hopefully … we send Municipal out the right way,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “It’s kind of funny to think about, Caitlin (Bickle) is closing the building down, she’s been here so many times. We’re excited to play one more year here and then move over to T-Mobile.”

Rise and shine, six seeders

As a six seed, the Baylor women are finding out how the other half lives.

Turns out, it requires an early-morning wakeup call.

Baylor had Thursday’s first practice time, with an 8:15 a.m. interview session prior to an 8:30 practice. It wouldn’t have been the Bears’ preferred schedule, especially since their tournament opener against Iowa State is the last scheduled game Friday, with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

To the victors go the spoils, it appears.

“That’s the product of the six seed, I think they allow the higher seeds to sleep longer,” Collen said. “The practice times definitely do not line up with the game times. It was funny, Tony (Greene) was saying something about, ‘We had a fridge in our team room last year with all the drinks, and you could come and go,’ and I said, ‘That’s the difference between the 1 seed and the 6 seed. You don’t get a refrigerator either.’ It’s just a different experience from last year.”