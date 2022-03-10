Big 12 tournament notebook: Sochan shows support for Ukraine

KANSAS CITY – Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan showed his support Thursday night for Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

He wore a T-shirt in warmups before the Baylor-Oklahoma game that read “I Stand with Ukraine” in the country’s yellow and blue flag colors. He also wore yellow and blue basketball shoes and dyed his hair blue. The writing on his shoes read “No War.”

Sochan grew up in England and has played the last few years for Polish national teams.

“No matter the outcome we just had, I think it’s obvious there’s something that’s going on in this world that isn’t the best thing,” said Sochan following Baylor’s 72-67 loss to Oklahoma. “I think we’re all connected in some way, and what’s happening isn’t right. So I’m trying to show some awareness is the only thing I can do. I’m going to try to do my thing, my best to help out.”

Sooners making case for NCAA tournament

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser believes the seventh-seeded Sooners strengthened their case for an NCAA tournament bid with the win over the Bears.

Following their fourth straight win, the Sooners are now 18-14 for the season.

“Our first and foremost thoughts are we came here to win,” Moser said. “I know our case for our team. We’re in the hardest conference in the country. We have the hardest schedule in the country. Our ratings, our everything is elite.”

Weber on Big 12 coaches' minds

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber was on the minds of the Big 12 coaches after he resigned Thursday following a 10-year run guiding the Wildcats.

Weber went 184-147 as Kansas State’s coach, making the Elite Eight in 2018. But Kansas State finished 9-20 last season and 14-17 this season, including a 73-67 loss to ninth-seeded West Virginia in Wednesday night’s Big 12 tournament opener.

“I think Coach Weber is a Hall of Famer,” said Texas coach Chris Beard. “The game is better because Coach Weber was a part of it. I think he’ll coach again. I hope he coaches again.”

Beard unhappy with Longhorns

Beard wasn’t happy that his fourth-seeded Longhorns blew an 18-point halftime lead to drop a 65-60 decision to No. 5 TCU in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals.

The Horned Frogs controlled the game in the final minutes by making key shots.

“I thought one team today hated to lose more,” Beard said. “Our guys are out there trying to win the game, they don’t really understand how you get there. We’ve just got to face the reality that we’ve just got to learn how to win when it comes winning time.”

