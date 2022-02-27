Big 12 women's basketball crown comes down to Bears vs. Cyclones

No hype needed. No reason to embellish or dress this one up.
The fifth-ranked Baylor women’s basketball team travels to ninth-ranked Iowa State on Monday for a game that will decide the Big 12 regular season championship.
Baylor has won 11 consecutive conference titles and Iowa State has been close behind a lot in recent seasons. The Cyclones would love to be the ones to steal the Bears’ crown.
Baylor and Iowa State tipoff at 6 p.m. on Monday on ESPN2. And though there will be one game left in the regular season for each team, there’s no getting around the significance of this game.
The Bears are 23-5 and 13-3 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are 24-4 and 13-3 in conference. Baylor and Iowa State play Texas Tech and West Virginia respectively next weekend. No matter the results of those games, though, the winner of Monday night’s clash will have at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title.
“If you’re not excited about it then we’re all doing the wrong thing,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said right after his team won on Saturday. “We’re excited. We’re looking forward to it. It should be a great showcase for our league and our community and our fan base.”
Baylor has won 13 of its last 14 games. The Bears eight-point win over Kansas on Saturday afternoon was a good example of how they have been getting it done. Senior forward NaLyssa Smith scored a career high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Her effort around the basket was balanced by the 3-point shooting of senior guard Ja’Mee Asberry, who hit four treys on her way to 19 points. Not to be left out, Bears center Queen Egbo contributed 14 points and nine boards.
Fennelly said Baylor is playing some of the best basketball in the nation at the moment, and certainly in the Big 12. His Cyclones also have to overcome that and the mental hurdle of losing by 26 points in the Ferrell Center back in January.
First-year Baylor coach Nicki Collen is trying to add to the streak of 11 consecutive Big 12 regular season titles that were so valued by her predecessor, Kim Mulkey.
But Mulkey rarely had a game of this magnitude in an opponent’s gym this late in the season.
“For a lot of the veterans on this team that have been here and won three Big 12 championships, I think it’s felt easy to them a little bit,” Collen said. “There’s been nothing easy about the Big 12. There’s been nothing easy about any one of these games, even if we end up winning by 15 or 18 points. Sometimes it takes us until the third (quarter) to separate.
“I think there’s an appreciation, there’s a gratitude, there’s a commitment to proving that we’re where we’re supposed to be. We wanted to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”