Big 12 women's basketball crown comes down to Bears vs. Cyclones

No hype needed. No reason to embellish or dress this one up.

The fifth-ranked Baylor women’s basketball team travels to ninth-ranked Iowa State on Monday for a game that will decide the Big 12 regular season championship.

Baylor has won 11 consecutive conference titles and Iowa State has been close behind a lot in recent seasons. The Cyclones would love to be the ones to steal the Bears’ crown.

Baylor and Iowa State tipoff at 6 p.m. on Monday on ESPN2. And though there will be one game left in the regular season for each team, there’s no getting around the significance of this game.

The Bears are 23-5 and 13-3 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are 24-4 and 13-3 in conference. Baylor and Iowa State play Texas Tech and West Virginia respectively next weekend. No matter the results of those games, though, the winner of Monday night’s clash will have at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title.

“If you’re not excited about it then we’re all doing the wrong thing,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said right after his team won on Saturday. “We’re excited. We’re looking forward to it. It should be a great showcase for our league and our community and our fan base.”