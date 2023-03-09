KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in more than a dozen years, the Baylor women’s basketball team did not end the regular season with a confetti shower.

But they can still enjoy one this weekend. They’re hoping that’s the Kansas City forecast.

That’s the sixth-seeded Bears’ mindset entering Friday’s Big 12 tournament opener against third-seeded Iowa State. The Bears (19-11) have processed the fact that they’re not the Big 12 regular season champs for the first time since 2010. But there’s still a championship to be won.

“It’s the fun time of the year,” Baylor junior guard Sarah Andrews said. “I just want our team to be able to experience going to the tournament and getting confetti dropped down in the Big 12 tournament. I want them to be able to experience that this year.”

The Bears let a little of their late-season momentum slip away with a 63-52 dud of a Senior Day loss to West Virginia late Saturday. Before that, Baylor had connected three straight wins together, including arguably its most complete performance of the season in a 63-54 road win over conference-co-champion Texas on Feb. 27.

Can Baylor revive its muscle and radiance in KC’s Power and Light district? The Bears, inexplicably, have played some of their best basketball outside of Waco. They’re 8-5 in true road games or on neutral courts, and all five of their wins over Top 25 opponents came outside the confines of the Ferrell Center.

“This year has been about maturation, our young players growing up, learning to play in big games,” Collen said. “We certainly have had a little Jekyll and Hyde, we go to Texas and play as well as we have all season, and then we don’t play as well at home against West Virginia. The good part about this is that I do think we’re focused on the road.”

One of the Bears’ landmark road wins came in Ames, Iowa, in front of 11,788 screaming Cyclone fans. Baylor gathered a 76-70 win over No. 12 Iowa State in that Feb. 4 matchup. But the Bears failed to complete the season sweep when ISU made its trip to Waco. Ja’Mee Asberry missed a pair of late fourth-quarter free throws that would have iced the game for BU, and the Cyclones (19-9) made the necessary clutch plays in overtime to steal an 81-77 victory.

Free throw frustration reared its maddening head again in the finale against West Virginia. Baylor made just 1 of 9 from the line, with three different players — Asberry, Andrews and Bella Fontleroy — all going 0-for-2.

Not surprisingly, that led to some extra reps in practice this week. Before the Bears ever left from Kansas City, each player was required to make 200 free throws. They’re hoping the extra work pays off.

After all, two games before the dismal showing against the Mountaineers, the Bears made 17 of 18 against Texas Tech, so it’s not as though they’re incapable.

“I don’t know what that was,” said senior forward Caitlin Bickle, when asked about the team’s woes vs. WVU. “That was a big point in practice the next day whenever we showed up. So, we definitely made sure we got all our free throws in before we came here. We never want to miss. … But we need to be able to finish at the line.”

Despite the season split, Baylor has generally played well against the Cyclones. Ashley Joens commands lots of defensive attention any time she steps on the court, but the Bears have defended the Big 12’s leading scorer about as well as anyone. Joens averaged 25 points in the two meetings against BU, but on 16-of-46 shooting (34.8%) from the floor.

Still, the Bears know they’ll have their hands full against ISU’s career scoring leader.

“I think it’s her ability to get to the foul line and the variety of ways she scores,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “It’s not just one way. We got better from the first game to the second game in terms of walling up and the freshmen being better at not biting on her step-through and things like that. I think we were really good through three quarters against her and then we got tired.”

Added Andrews, “I think we guard them as a team. When we used to show that team that played them at Iowa State, we’re a different team. When we played Texas at Texas, we were a different team. When we bring that team every night that plays like that on the road, we can beat anybody in the country.”

That essentially sums up Collen’s message to her team. Currently pegged as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament by ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème, Baylor would undoubtedly improve its seed line with three wins in Kansas City.

Baylor’s attitude is, why not us?

“We have an opportunity to say, ‘Hey, maybe we didn’t have confetti fall on Senior Day like we did a year ago, but we can still do that here,’” Collen said. “We can still win a conference championship by winning three games in a row. We can still move up the seed lines and give ourselves a better opportunity.

"Certainly we know we won’t play at home in the NCAA tournament, but I don’t know that that’s been an advantage for us this year. I think we just have to play well and really compete for one another.”