Big dogs still rule in COVID recruiting era

It never hurts to be Alabama, Ohio State, LSU or Clemson.
Name recognition goes a long way on college football’s recruiting trail. Even before a coach steps into a top recruit’s home, programs that have recently won national championships or made the College Football Playoff already have a leg up.
With COVID-19 halting home and on-campus visits since last spring, name recognition has been an even bigger factor.
Coaches trying to raise their programs to the elite level haven’t been able to bring players to campus to show off state of the art athletic facilities or escort them around campus to meet professors. Coaches turned to virtual recruiting in the 2021 class.
“Right now, schools are recruiting nationwide on reputation,” said Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com’s South Central recruiting analyst. “Getting kids to campus for spring football and for camps is usually critical for college programs. Coaches have had to rely more on film and trusted sources, and they recruited more in-state kids. In a COVID-impacted recruiting year, the big guys did well.”
After December’s early NCAA signing period, Alabama has signed Rivals’ top 2021 class, followed by Ohio State, Oregon, LSU, Georgia and Clemson.
That’s not much different than pre-pandemic 2020 when Georgia hauled in the No. 1 class, followed by Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M.
The rankings won’t likely change a great deal after Wednesday’s upcoming national signing period begins since most recruits signed in December.
The top of the Big 12 recruiting rankings hasn’t changed much either since 2020. Oklahoma has signed the nation’s No. 13 class after finishing 16th in 2020. Despite losing some top recruits before the December signing period, Texas has the nation’s No. 16 class after finishing 14th last year.
Both the Sooners and Aggies are ranked behind Texas A&M, which features a class ranked seventh nationally as coach Jimbo Fisher continues to make inroads since his arrival in College Station in December 2017.
Oklahoma’s 16-player class features three five-star players: Dual-threat quarterback Caleb Williams from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., wide receiver Mario Williams from Plant City, Fla., and Texarkana linebacker Clayton Smith.
Williams is the No.1-rated quarterback prospect in the 2021 class after passing for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushing for 838 yards and 18 scores as a junior. Due to COVID-19, his high school didn’t play football in 2020.
“He checked all the boxes from a physical standpoint,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “The skill set is really, really good. It’s the type of athleticism that you love to have, combined with a very, very strong arm talent – you know, fantastic arm talent.”
Texas managed to haul in the nation’s No. 16 class despite losing several highly-rated commitments, including Denton Ryan four-star athlete Billy Bowman to the Sooners. Though former NFL offensive lineman Blake Brockermeyer was a Longhorns’ All-American in the 1990s, twin sons James and Tommy Brockermeyer signed with Alabama after playing offensive line for Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal.
Former Texas coach Tom Herman signed most of the 20-player class before he was fired and replaced by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns’ top-rated recruit is another Denton Ryan talent: five-star defensive end Ja’Tavion Sanders.
“Under Tom Herman, Texas had a lot of big recruiting gets and misses,” Spiegelman said. “They lost the Brockermeyer legacies to Alabama. Jalen Milroe (Katy Tompkins quarterback) chose Texas over Texas A&M and then flipped to Alabama. Texas has had to endure a lot.”
The most surprising Big 12 recruiting development has been perennial bottom feeder Kansas rising to No. 33 in Rivals’ 2021 class after finishing 49th last year.
Though Les Miles has gone just 3-18 in his first two seasons at Kansas, he hasn’t lost his recruiting touch. Kansas’ 23-player class features four-star Dallas Skyline receiver Quaydarius Davis along with 19 three-star recruits.
Oklahoma State is fourth in the Big 12 and No. 38 nationally, while West Virginia is 45th, Iowa State 48th, Kansas State 52nd, and Baylor 55th in Dave Aranda’s first full year of recruiting. TCU is No. 62 and Texas Tech is last in the Big 12 at No. 77.
Recruiting during the COVID-19 onslaught has been difficult for Aranda’s first-year program, but he believes the 17-player class will fill his team’s needs.
“We wanted to address receivers and O-linemen and linebackers specifically, but we wanted to be balanced throughout,” said Aranda in December. “A lot of our guys were from the state of Texas. I appreciate the Texas high school coaches. To the recruits and their families, I appreciate them sticking with us and their belief and their love for the school and for the football program. It means a lot.”
Pearland Shadow Creek quarterback Kyron Drones, Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins and Wall offensive lineman Tate Williams were among Baylor’s most notable recruits. Baylor isn’t currently set to sign any new recruits on Wednesday.
“I think Coach Aranda did well given the circumstances,” Spiegelman said. “He’s building the program with his vision. Baylor beat out a lot of big schools for Kyron Drones, and they went to different parts of the state to get defensive players. Baylor was in the mix for some highly-sought prospects, and even if they didn’t sign with Baylor, that was encouraging for Aranda. I expect them to make strides as the years go on.”