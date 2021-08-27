Big man, veterans propel Baylor D

“Apu, I mean he’s dangerous,” said Baylor linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre. “That’s the one word I can use to describe him. I feel when people get to see him on Saturday, they’re going to notice how reckless he is and how much of a game wrecker he is. Him in the middle is going to open up a lot of things for a lot of us, and I can’t wait to see it come this fall.”

With Ika anchoring the defensive line, seniors Chidi Ogbonnaya and Rob Saulin, juniors TJ Franklin and Josh Landry and sophomore Gabe Hall should be geared for more productive seasons up front.

While Baylor’s defensive linemen are hoping to play at a higher level, Baylor’s linebacking corps is already there.

Bernard was enjoying an All-America type of season in 2020 before he went down with a midseason shoulder injury. But Bernard is back and healthy again, and is looking to build on last year’s numbers after recording 55 tackles with 6.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks in just five games.

“I try to take every negative and make it a positive," Bernard said. "I was out for a while after my surgery, but once I was cleared I conditioned my body to be in the best shape I’ve been in for a long time. So I’m excited to get back."