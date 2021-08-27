Big man, veterans propel Baylor's 2021 defense

With no spring practice and limited face-to-face contact much of last summer, Baylor’s defense still managed to perform admirably throughout the 2020 COVID-19 interrupted season.
It was enough to keep the Bears and their struggling offense in most games. But they’ll expect much more this fall.
The Bears are better schooled in defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ system in Year Two. Additionally, nearly everybody is back and they now have a wrecking ball up front in LSU sophomore transfer noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika.
“With COVID and stuff, we weren’t really able to dive too deep into the playbook,” said Baylor all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard. “So I think just having the extra time for spring and now getting the regular fall camp, we’ve been able to get a little bit deeper in. I’m really confident. We’ve got a lot of guys back with a lot of experience now, a lot of guys that have played a lot of snaps."
Of course, Ika is the wild card.
Having to replace the entire starting defensive line from 2019 including All-American James Lynch, Baylor’s pass rush suffered last season. After recording a Big 12-high 46 sacks in that 11-3 Sugar Bowl season, the Bears’ finished with just 19 sacks in last year’s 2-7 season.
The Bears expect the 6-4, 350-pound Ika to present offenses with a similar problem that all-Big 12 noseguard Bravvion Roy did two years ago by often occupying two blockers to allow open lanes for his defensive teammates.
“Apu, I mean he’s dangerous,” said Baylor linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre. “That’s the one word I can use to describe him. I feel when people get to see him on Saturday, they’re going to notice how reckless he is and how much of a game wrecker he is. Him in the middle is going to open up a lot of things for a lot of us, and I can’t wait to see it come this fall.”
With Ika anchoring the defensive line, seniors Chidi Ogbonnaya and Rob Saulin, juniors TJ Franklin and Josh Landry and sophomore Gabe Hall should be geared for more productive seasons up front.
While Baylor’s defensive linemen are hoping to play at a higher level, Baylor’s linebacking corps is already there.
Bernard was enjoying an All-America type of season in 2020 before he went down with a midseason shoulder injury. But Bernard is back and healthy again, and is looking to build on last year’s numbers after recording 55 tackles with 6.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks in just five games.
“I try to take every negative and make it a positive," Bernard said. "I was out for a while after my surgery, but once I was cleared I conditioned my body to be in the best shape I’ve been in for a long time. So I’m excited to get back."
Joining Bernard is junior Dillon Doyle, who collected 56 tackles with two for loss for the Bears last season after transferring from Iowa. Doyle was recently awarded single-digit No. 5 because of the impact he’s made for the team.
“I’m certainly more comfortable,” Doyle said. “It’s hard anytime you enter a new place where you don’t know anybody. But the guys here have done an awesome job. I’m just glad to be here along for the ride. We’ll see how it goes in the fall, but we’re attacking it every day and we’re trying to improve, and we’re excited to see what we’ve got.”
Besides Bernard, there wasn’t a more dynamic player on Baylor’s defense last season than Pitre, who made all-Big 12 after amassing a team-high 60 tackles with 13 for loss. The hybrid linebacker-safety showed tremendous instincts by returning a pair of interceptions for touchdowns.
Baylor will rely on Pitre’s senior leadership and his knack for making the big play to help take the defense to the next level.
“I wouldn’t necessarily think they’re going to ask me to do more,” Pitre said. “I think they’re going to just make sure that I know what I have to do like last year. I think (safeties) coach Matthew Powledge did a great job preparing me for each game, and I think that’s what he’s going to do again. I don’t think he necessarily wants me to play a bigger role, he just wants me to do my part on the defense.”
Baylor’s starting secondary returns intact with cornerbacks Raleigh Texada and Kalon “Boogie” Barnes and safeties JT Woods and Christian Morgan.
All four seniors are highly experienced in man-to-man and zone coverages, and know each other so well that they can take chances knowing they’ll have backup.
“I’ve been with all these dudes for going on four years, so the communication is awesome,” Woods said. “The trust has grown so much over the years. Like even with Christian (Morgan), I can just look at Christian and point, and we both know exactly what we’re saying. So the communication aspect of it is really amazing.”
Morgan amassed 54 tackles last season while Woods collected 46, and they each intercepted a team-high three passes. Both Texada and Barnes along with junior Mark Milton have developed into dependable lockdown cornerbacks.
As the big man in the middle of Baylor’s defensive line, Ika is looking forward to playing with the veteran talent surrounding him. That experience along with Ika’s presence give the Bears hope that the defense can rise from good to dominating.
“Those guys like Pitre and Terrel and Dillon make it fun to be a nose, make it fun for me to do my job,” Ika said. “They’re taking care of their end, so all I’ve got to do is do what I do — eat up blocks. We make plays for each other.”