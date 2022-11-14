Big-play Horned Frogs finding ways to win like Bears last season

On its march to the Big 12 championship last season, Baylor wasn’t significantly more talented than a lot of teams but usually found ways to win.

Maybe it was an explosive offensive play or the defense forcing a key turnover or the special teams coming up with a big blocked kick or critical return.

TCU is built on the same model.

The No. 4 Horned Frogs haven’t blown away teams en route to a 10-0 overall record and a 7-0 Big 12 mark, but when they’ve needed a game-changing play, they’ve gotten it. They’ve already clinched a spot in the Dec. 3 Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“I think it’s confidence in their big-play ability,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “We just talked about their ability to take a punch, they fully know that they can knock a guy out at any time with those big plays. So I think that gives them confidence, and that screams off the tape when you watch them.”

Coming off a dismal 31-3 home loss to Kansas State, the Bears (6-4, 4-3) will try to hand the Horned Frogs their first loss at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium. FOX chose the matchup for its Big Noon Kickoff show beginning at 9 a.m.

It would be payback for TCU’s 30-28 win over the Bears last year in Fort Worth, but Aranda hasn’t used that game as motivation. Instead he sees Saturday’s game as a chance for the Bears to redeem themselves after their lopsided loss to Kansas State.

“I would look at it more as what a great opportunity we have with this particular game and the environment that’s going to be around on Saturday and the platform that we have, and this last week was not us,” Aranda said. “We can be us. There’s always something about a team’s rise, but you learn more about a team with their response.”

The Horned Frogs have shown an ability to hit defenses with big plays all over the field as they lead the Big 12 with 486.1 yards and 40.5 points per game.

After replacing injured quarterback Chandler Morris in the season opener against Colorado, senior Max Duggan has a shot to become Big 12 offensive player of the year as he leads the league in passing efficiency by completing 65.9 percent for 2,531 yards and 25 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Duggan is joined in the backfield by Kendre Miller, who ranks second in the Big 12 by rushing for 1,147 yards and 13 touchdowns. Miller broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown in TCU’s 17-10 win over Texas on Saturday in Austin.

“I think they’re playing with confidence, they’re playing with belief,” Aranda said. “I think there’s multiple times that they’re down but they’re never out. They have the ability to quick strike. That ability to flex like that adds to that confidence for sure. I think their ability to run the ball helps them throw it.”

Former Temple High School star Quentin Johnson has been a big-play receiver who leads the Horned Frogs with 45 catches for 716 yards and five scores.

“He’s a great player,” Aranda said. “I think length, speed, ball skills, he’s someone you have to know where he’s at. If they see single coverage, they’re going to test it. He has the ability to change a game. I think he’s one of the better receivers in our league. “

Duggan also has other key receiving threats in Taye Barber with 26 catches for 459 yards and three scores and Derius Davis with 32 catches for 370 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, TCU has been solid by ranking fifth in the Big 12 by allowing 377.1 yards per game and fourth by allowing 25.2 points. The Horned Frogs are tied for third with 11 interceptions with former Midway star Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with three from his cornerback spot.

Aranda hopes the Bears can run effectively against the Horned Frogs after picking up a season-low 103 rushing yards against Kansas State.

“Defensively, they’re fun to watch, because they fly around, they play aggressive,” Aranda said. “There are a lot of people on two feet that are near the football, and they play fast. They are able to hit the line of scrimmage really hard and attack the run, and violent in all of that. I think they’ve given a lot of people trouble in terms of getting their running game going. And I think that’s where it starts is for us to run it on them.”