Andrew Billings will be calling himself a Bear again as the Baylor alum signed a one-year deal with Chicago back in March following a season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

But before he heads up to the Windy City, Billings is teaming up with Waco ISD once more to host his second annual youth football camp, set up through the Billings Family Foundation. The camp will culminate on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium, Billings’ old home stadium. Admission is free, but registration is required and signs-ups are still being accepted, according to Billings.

“The camp was just something that I’ve been planning on doing since I got to the NFL. I just didn’t know how to put it together just yet and finally came up with a way to do it,” Billigs said in a phone call with the Trib Thursday afternoon. “It’s just important for me to do it because of what Waco’s done for me and how I know that something like this can impact the youth and kids. So it was always very important for me to get this camp going.”

In its inaugural 2022 event, the camp hosted around 225 kids between the ages of 10 to 14 from around the greater Waco area. Led by Billings, with the help of Waco ISD football coaches, the 2023 camp will allow participants to challenge themselves in a combine-type setting. Kids will have three chances to take part in the activities, looking to improve each time.

Billings also noted that they will be bringing in motivational speakers to lift the youngsters’ spirits. The group will give out around 300 books to support reading and education. Each camper will also receive a backpack with several goodies, in a popular repeat from last year’s camp.

The kids will also hear a message from the American Lung Association, which will provide information on issues such as asthma and the effects of vaping.

“Last year was great, more fun than I expected,” Billings said of the inaugural camp. “They even had me out there running with the kids. You know kids, they ask a lot of good questions. So they just come up to you and ask you questions about your life, what I do in the NFL. They just soak it up. They’re like little sponges and it’s just always fun.”

Billings played at Waco High under Marty Herbst and Danny Ramsey before spending three years as a defensive tackle across town for Baylor. He said that playing football in his hometown meant a lot. The 2015 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and an AP First Team All-American, Billings said his time in Waco helped prepare him for his career in the NFL.

“Being able to play it as a kid, I think it helped me out,” Billings said. “It means so much to the community and the to the schools you go to, the parents around you and your own parents that it really puts it in your heart. You take it to heart. I didn’t just go out there to play football and say I played it. We went out there to win and the competition started early in high school.”

After spending the first three years of his pro career with the Cincinnati Bengals, which drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, Billings went on to play for the Cleveland Browns for a year.

In 2022 he was with the Las Vegas Raiders where he recorded a career-high 39 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and one sack.

“It’s been a little challenging. Last season was my first real season back to the NFL after COVID and that was very interesting, just something I had to do,” Billings said. “Almost like the camp. I had to work on myself and get better every week, every time and then almost every play. Studying not only the opposing team but also myself and I think that’s something that I’ve improved on is really watching myself and criticizing myself and improving things that I need to improve on. Also just seeing them at the same time.”

Now he heads to Chicago. The Bears signed Billings following a 2022 season that saw Chicago record the fewest sacks in the league and allow the second-most rushing yards per game, just ahead of the Houston Texans. Billings said he hopes to accomplish a lot with the Bears this year.

“This team is really coming together. We’ve got good chemistry going,” Billings said. “For me I just want to impact as far as doing my job and doing exactly what they brought me here to do — be the front of that defensive line and hold it down.”

“I’m super excited just to get back on the field, you know, get the pads back on, get the helmets on and go full speed once again. Every year is just great. I like the league, and I just want to be in it as long as possible.”