'Billy Basketball,' 1950 Baylor teammate relishing Bears' first Final Four run in 71 years

Kentucky won the game, 58-42, and the Bears settled for national runner-up.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baylor added Southwest Conference titles the next two seasons after that, and in 1950 the Bears made a second trip to the Final Four. They lost to top-ranked Bradley and subsequently to fifth-ranked North Carolina State University in the NCAA consolation game.

Fleetwood grew up in Houston, playing both football and basketball at the former Jefferson Davis High School in downtown Houston. He was awarded a basketball scholarship to Baylor and also intended to try out for the football team. However, it turns out "Mr. Bill" also was an assistant football coach at the time who "persuaded" Fleetwood to stick to the round ball.

"The first day of practice, I dressed out for football and I was going to go out for the team," Fleetwood said. "I got all dressed up and Mr. Bill happened to be the backfield coach. Well, I went out there and he looked at me and said, 'You know what you are doing, don't you?' I said, 'I'm going out for the team.' He told me if I got hurt I would lose my scholarship, and that was it. I went back in, took off the uniform and never went back."