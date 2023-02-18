Aliyah Binford allowed two hits while collecting six strikeouts in five innings to lead the Baylor softball team to a 7-0 win over Longwood on Saturday in the Getterman Classic.

Binford's gem followed the first seven-inning perfect game in Baylor history by ace Dariana Orme in a 3-0 win over SFA in the Bears' tournament opener on Friday.

Freshman RyLee Crandall allowed two hits in the final two innings in relief of Binford (2-0) to keep the shutout intact against Longwood (3-5). McKenzie Wilson led Baylor's offense by collecting three hits for the second straight game while Amber Toven blasted a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Baylor (6-1) will face No. 1 Oklahoma at noon Sunday before finishing the tournament against Army at 2 p.m. The Sooners (7-0) are also 2-0 in the tournament with Friday's 10-0 win over Longwood followed by Saturday's 22-0 blowout of SFA.