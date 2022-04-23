Binford three-hitter lifts Baylor to 4-0 win over Texas Tech

Aliyah Binford threw a three-hitter and amassed 10 strikeouts as Baylor rolled to a 4-0 win over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

It marked the second straight dominating pitching performance for the Bears against the Red Raiders after Dariana Orme threw a two-hitter in Friday’s 1-0 win to open the series.

For the first time since 2018, Baylor pitchers threw back-to-back complete game shutouts.

“What an amazing performance by Aliyah,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “She could have beaten any team in the country today.”

The Bears (25-18, 4-7) will go for the three-game sweep of the Red Raiders (21-23, 4-10) in Sunday’s 1 p.m. series finale.

Binford (7-5) pitched a highly efficient game as she didn’t walk a batter and faced only 22 hitters, one over the minimum. Baylor only picked up two hits off Texas Tech’s Erna Carlin (7-6), but took advantage of seven walks and three batters hit by pitches.

The Bears scored a pair of two-out runs in the first inning. After Carlin hit Ana Watson with a pitch, Josie Bower drilled a run-scoring triple down the right-field line. Bower scored on a wild pitch.

In the fourth inning, Binford and McKenzie Wilson walked and Carlin hit Sydney Collazos with a pitch. Carlin hit Emily Hott with a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Binford for Baylor’s third run.

In the sixth inning, pinch runner Ashlyn Wachtendorf scored on Hott’s ground out to give Baylor a 4-0 lead.

“While I would like to have more hits, you have to look at the number of free bases we have been given and the quality at-bats that resulted from them was the reason for the four runs,” Moore said. “Emily Hott and Josie Bower continue to play big roles for us.”